Ballot-Snatching Thuggery and Skullduggery or Body-Cam Propaganda Gimmickry?

(Note: This article was written on July 28, 2025, a little over a week before the Z-9 helicopter crash that took the life of then Ghana’s Minister of Defense, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane-Boamah, and the lives of seven others, including that of Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, at the time, the Mahama-appointed Minister of the Environment, Science, Technology and the Innovation).

The sometime Okudzeto-Ablakwa tug-teammate of judicial scofflaws who infamously defied the Georgina Theodora Wood-presided august Supreme Court of Ghana (SCOG) cannot absolutely fool anybody but himself and himself alone, when Dr. Edward (Kofi) Omane-Boamah mendaciously asserts that it was the use of some body cameras worn for “heightened vigilance” that enabled the terror-sponsoring John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama-led institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) smoothly and seismically sail through both the December 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections (See “NPP's electoral fraud strategies collapsed when we activated all body cameras in 2024—Omane Boamah” Modernghana.com 7/20/25).

If, indeed, the contention of the current Mahama-appointed Defense Minister has any iota of validity, then, of course, it goes without saying that it is imperative and incumbent upon the Okwawu-’Bomeng native, from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s electoral stronghold of the Eastern Region, to also explain the patently barbarous and the morally unpardonable siccing of NDC-hired goons and thugs on virtually each and every vote-collating center in the country, in the immediate wake of the December 7, 2024 General Election, a blatantly criminal and treasonable event that was witnessed in real-time across the globe on the various television networks in the country and on social media.

You see, politicians and leaders who were genuinely interested in promoting and “deepening” democracy would not have desperately coalesced themselves around the so-called National Information Officer (NIO) of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Samuel “Sammy” Gyamfi, at the party’s Accra Headquarters, while the 39-year-old kleptocratic career politician who has, allegedly, never held a real 9-to-5 job, called on all “able-bodied” registered members, supporters and sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress in order to implicitly ensure that the outcome of the results of the December 2024 General Election were declared, by hook and or crook, in favor of the Mahama and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia-commandeered institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress.

Which is also why it absolutely in no way ought to stagger or flabbergast any keen observer or pundit of Ghana’s Fourth-Republican “Dispensation” - a word that this writer has not used in quite a while, but which a dear friend recently reminded Yours Truly that it was about time he began using it again - that Sammy Gyamfi would be named to the “Bacon-Fetching” portfolio of Executive-Director or CEO of the so-called Ghana GoldBod, while Dr. Kwaku Asiedu-Nketia, the University of Blomfontein, South Africa, trained economist and son of “General Mosquito,” the putative byname of NDC’s National Chairman, Mr. Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, studiously and religiously collected the proceeds from the environmentally destructive Galamsey industry, under the specious guise of a shell or patently bogus state-owned company called Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF).

If the latter corporate boondoggle enterprise rings deja-vu like the Kenneth Ofori-Atta and the Gabriel “Gabby” Asare Otchere-Darko-engineered abortive Agyapa Mineral Heritage Scam, it veritably is. It is all a Bono Family Business in Corporate Partnership with the Gonja Mafia. We all know, except for the very top leadership and the main political opponents of the leadership of the proverbial Umbrella Party, to wit, the Elephant-Riding soft-pated leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), that it is “Deja-Vu All Over Again,” in Yogi Barran Speak.

You see, it is only buffoons and clinical idiots who would facilely buy such patent bunk and crap as being peddled by the former Mahama-appointed Communications Minister, an obvious face-saving ruse that is clearly calculated to distract attention from the reality on the ground, which is the inescapable fact that was globally witnessed, firsthand and in real-time, that like the 2012 Presidential Election, which “General Mosquito” - aka “Lt-Col.” Johnson Asiedu-Nketia - had publicly and bashfully acknowledged as having actually been won by then Candidate Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, it is also incontrovertibly clear that Candidate-General Yagbonwura Kwame Gonja had not really won last year’s Presidential Election but had actually had his conjugal in-laws delivered the same in a gold-plated chalice to him at Bole-Bamboi, in the West-Gonja District of the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region.

Maybe what the Elephant-Riding Corporate Leadership of the New Patriotic Party ought to do would be to file a complaint with the Apex Court or any relevant and legitimately constituted court of the land, in order to have the Omane-Boamah-fabricated Body Cams confiscated and forensically examined for the establishment of the veracity of the Defense Minister’s claim or contention. It could very well be an eye-opener into the nature of these alleged Body Cams which, according to Dr. Omane-Boamah, are powered by criminally siccing party thugs and goons on the personnel of the Jean Adukwei Mensa-Chaired Independent Electoral Commission (I/EC).

Then, of course, the relevant and the legitimately constituted court where this trial is held may also have to square up the Omane-Boamah-manufactured Body Cams with Dr. Valerie Sawyer’s desperate and, in retrospect, scandalously successful plea for an extant lame-duck President Akufo-Addo to desist from deploying National Security Operatives to each and every polling station and collation center in the country.

Let the critically-thinking reader promptly call for the admission of Yours Truly to either the Accra or the Ankaful Mental Hospital, if s/he strongly disagrees with my contention here that Dr. Omane-Boamah is incontrovertibly his own fool, especially when the 2024 Communications Director of the Mahama Presidential Campaign or NDC Elections Director - pick your choice, Dear Reader - also claims that his decision to suit up party sleuths with Body Cams was purely based on hearsay allegations.

