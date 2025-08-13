Razak Kojo Opoku calls for leadership renewal, honest politics ahead of NPP’s 2028 campaign

Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku, a key strategist for 'Dr Bryan Acheampong for President 2028' campaign

Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku, a key strategist for the “Dr Bryan Acheampong for President 2028” campaign within the New Patriotic Party, is urging party members to abandon deceptive political tactics and work towards restoring credibility with the electorate.

In a statement, he warned against “the politics of lying about facts, exaggeration of facts, wrong interpretation of data, manipulation of data, unnecessary spinning, and whitewashing of prevailing reality,” insisting that the NPP’s path to victory in 2028 demands a fundamental shift in approach.

“The gravity of work ahead of NPP in 2028 is NOT a JOKE,” Dr. Opoku stressed, underscoring the need for a fresh wave of leadership to reconnect with voters.

“We have to change the majority of the faces and voices leading the NPP in order to win the trust of the Ghanaian people,” he added.

His remarks, shared on Facebook, come at a time when internal conversations about the NPP’s future are intensifying, with increasing demands for policy renewal and leadership restructuring to strengthen the party’s chances in the next general election.