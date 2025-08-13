Western Region holds candlelight vigil for eight helicopter crash victims

The Western Region is in deep mourning after the loss of eight gallant servicemen, a tragedy that has sparked an overwhelming wave of grief and solidarity across communities.

To honour their memory, traditional leaders, the Western Regional Coordinating Council, security agencies, and students gathered for a solemn candlelight vigil, filling the night with quiet reverence.

Air Commodore Eric Yirenkyi, Garrison Commander and Takoradi Air Force Commander, eulogised the fallen as more than just skilled aviators — they were devoted public servants whose dedication to duty left an indelible mark. He pledged that their service and sacrifice would never be forgotten.

Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, Paramount Chief of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, urged Ghanaians to channel their grief into unity and national progress. He called on citizens to protect the country and cherish its people, while appealing to government to grant the fallen heroes the honour they deserve. The Western Regional House of Chiefs, he assured, stands firmly behind such a tribute.

The vigil was not only a farewell, but also a poignant reminder of the selflessness and sacrifice required in the service of Ghana.