ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Omane Boamah was strategist, mastermind and quiet supporter of many — Eduzi Tameklo

  Wed, 13 Aug 2025
Social News Godwin Eduzi Tameklo
WED, 13 AUG 2025
Godwin Eduzi Tameklo

In the week following the passing of Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, NDC Legal Affairs Director Godwin Eduzi Tameklo has been reflecting on the depth of their professional and personal bond.

In a heartfelt tribute, he recounted how the former Defence Minister was a trusted source of counsel on strategic issues that shaped the party’s growth.

To Mr. Tameklo, Dr. Boamah was more than a colleague; he was a strategist, a mastermind, and an unwavering supporter. His influence, though often behind the scenes, was decisive in many of the party’s key legal and political actions.

“Once I got his impact or go-ahead, I knew I had covered many grounds,” he remarked, explaining how that seal of approval often meant the difference between uncertainty and confidence in his work.

Describing him further as “a cheerleader of many,” Mr. Tameklo said Dr. Boamah’s contribution to the NDC and to Ghana’s democratic life will remain indelible.

“God keep Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah. I don’t know whether to say, ‘It is well,’” he concluded, his words carrying the weight of grief and admiration.

Known for his sharp political instincts and dedication to public service, Dr. Boamah was a medical doctor and served as Minister of Defence under the Mahama administration, where he earned respect for his strategic thinking and quiet but impactful leadership.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 minutes ago

Arrest of TikToker killers needless amid national mourning – NPP Arrest of TikToker 'killers' needless amid national mourning – NPP

10 minutes ago

A good course satanically turned upside down against prophets - Apostle Amoako Attah reacts to govt directives 'A good course satanically turned upside down against prophets' - Apostle Amoako...

20 minutes ago

The Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Alexander Kwaku Asafo Agyei People were paying $10,000 as bribes for scholarship — Kwaku Asafo Agyei alleges

27 minutes ago

Ghanas Ambassador-Designate to South Korea, Kojo Choi I scored 5 in BECE Twi while my Ghanaian friends had 6, 7 – Kojo Choi

43 minutes ago

Labour consultant, Austine Gamey No strike would ever happen in Ghana if labour laws are effectively implemented ...

43 minutes ago

NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha We demand unconditional, immediate release of our three activists — NPP to Polic...

44 minutes ago

Justice Nana Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong, Director of Legal Education and head of the Ghana School of Law Justice Yaw Oppong resigns as Director at Ghana School of Law

2 hours ago

Hamza Suhuyini, a member of NDC communication team National security must review arrest methods, stop breaking people's homes at mi...

2 hours ago

Godwin Eduzi Tameklo Omane Boamah was strategist, mastermind and quiet supporter of many — Eduzi Tame...

2 hours ago

Gordon Asare Bediako, a management member of Wontumi Radio in Accra Helicopter crash: We never issued official apology or retraction to President Ma...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line