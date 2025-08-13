Omane Boamah was strategist, mastermind and quiet supporter of many — Eduzi Tameklo

In the week following the passing of Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, NDC Legal Affairs Director Godwin Eduzi Tameklo has been reflecting on the depth of their professional and personal bond.

In a heartfelt tribute, he recounted how the former Defence Minister was a trusted source of counsel on strategic issues that shaped the party’s growth.

To Mr. Tameklo, Dr. Boamah was more than a colleague; he was a strategist, a mastermind, and an unwavering supporter. His influence, though often behind the scenes, was decisive in many of the party’s key legal and political actions.

“Once I got his impact or go-ahead, I knew I had covered many grounds,” he remarked, explaining how that seal of approval often meant the difference between uncertainty and confidence in his work.

Describing him further as “a cheerleader of many,” Mr. Tameklo said Dr. Boamah’s contribution to the NDC and to Ghana’s democratic life will remain indelible.

“God keep Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah. I don’t know whether to say, ‘It is well,’” he concluded, his words carrying the weight of grief and admiration.

Known for his sharp political instincts and dedication to public service, Dr. Boamah was a medical doctor and served as Minister of Defence under the Mahama administration, where he earned respect for his strategic thinking and quiet but impactful leadership.