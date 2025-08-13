ModernGhana logo
National security must review arrest methods, stop breaking people's homes at midnight – Suhuyini urges

  Wed, 13 Aug 2025
Hamza Suhuyini, a member of the National Democratic Congress communication team, has urged a thorough review of the methods used by national security operatives when making arrests.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily on Wednesday, August 13, he commended President John Dramani Mahama for “prioritis[ing] the rule of law over mere partisanship” but stressed that aspects of the country’s security operations demand urgent attention.

“We are dealing with a president who prioritises the rule of law over mere partisanship, and that should give us hope. But when it comes to how national security operatives go about their operational mechanisms and carry out arrests, it is something we all must look at,” he said.

Mr. Suhuyini criticised the use of forceful tactics such as midnight home raids, warning that they erode public trust and could be exploited by criminals posing as security officers.

“It didn't start with this regime; it happened under the past NPP government. This government has promised arrests, but we need to look at the manner of arrest, especially breaking people's homes at midnight. I cannot in all honesty defend that on any platform.

“We need to look at the modus operandi of national security when it comes to arrests, because if care is not taken, criminals will take advantage of that,” he added.

His remarks follow the reported abduction of Wontumi TV presenter Akyemkwaa Nana Kofi Asare on Tuesday, August 12, at Ejisu Krapa in the Ashanti Region. Eyewitnesses said armed men in unmarked vehicles fired warning shots before seizing the journalist without identifying themselves or stating their purpose, then sped away.

The motive for the abduction remains unknown, and the presenter’s whereabouts are still unconfirmed.

Kwame Adom Appiah, a lawyer for Wontumi Multimedia, told Citi News that two witnesses heard gunshots after Akyemkwaa tried to flee. “His effort to run away from them was for his safety,” the lawyer said.

-citinewsroom

