People were paying $10,000 as bribes for scholarship — Kwaku Asafo Agyei alleges

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
WED, 13 AUG 2025
The Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Alexander Kwaku Asafo Agyei, has exposed a disturbing trend of bribery and corruption in the country’s scholarship system.

Speaking on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM’s Nyansapo morning show, he revealed that some individuals have been paying as much as $10,000 to secure foreign scholarship slots. Describing the practice as a “social cancer,” he vowed to root it out completely.

Mr. Asafo Agyei disclosed that even high-profile figures, including Members of Parliament, have been implicated in paying bribes to obtain scholarship packages for their relatives.

He warned the public against engaging in such illegal transactions, stressing that the Secretariat is working closely with state security agencies to arrest and prosecute both those who take and those who offer bribes.

He explained that the move is part of a broader push to restore transparency and fairness to the scholarship selection process, ensuring that opportunities go to deserving candidates rather than those with deep pockets or political connections.

The revelations have sparked public outrage, highlighting the urgent need for reform in the scholarship system. Many see the crackdown on bribery as a welcome step toward creating a merit-based process that will give bright but disadvantaged students a fair chance.

With the Registrar’s pledge to uphold integrity and accountability, there is growing hope that Ghana’s scholarship scheme will finally become a level playing field for all.

