ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 13 Aug 2025 General News

Ghana Scholarship Secretariat prioritizes brilliant students with special needs — Asafo Agyei

By Otec FM
The Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Alexander Kwaku Asafo AgyeiThe Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Alexander Kwaku Asafo Agyei

The Ghana Scholarship Secretariat has announced a renewed commitment to supporting brilliant students with special needs, placing them at the forefront of its scholarship priorities.

Registrar Alexander Kwaku Asafo Agyei said while the Secretariat remains open to all Ghanaians, students with special needs will be given priority consideration. Speaking on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM’s Nyansapo morning show on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, he stressed the importance of transparency in scholarship selection.

Mr. Asafo Agyei assured that the process will remain fair and transparent, adding that brilliant but financially disadvantaged students will continue to receive first consideration whenever opportunities arise.

He explained that the initiative is designed to promote inclusivity and extend opportunities to students who have been disadvantaged by their circumstances. His comments have drawn praise from those who believe that learners with special needs deserve greater access to educational support.

The Secretariat’s new focus is expected to bring hope to many talented students struggling to access scholarships, while its pledge to maintain fairness and openness is aimed at building public trust and ensuring that deserving candidates get the backing they need to achieve their academic ambitions.

Otec FM
Otec FM

News ContributorPage: otec-fm

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

50 minutes ago

Arrest of TikToker killers needless amid national mourning – NPP Arrest of TikToker 'killers' needless amid national mourning – NPP

58 minutes ago

A good course satanically turned upside down against prophets - Apostle Amoako Attah reacts to govt directives 'A good course satanically turned upside down against prophets' - Apostle Amoako...

2 hours ago

The Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Alexander Kwaku Asafo Agyei People were paying $10,000 as bribes for scholarship — Kwaku Asafo Agyei alleges

2 hours ago

Ghanas Ambassador-Designate to South Korea, Kojo Choi I scored 5 in BECE Twi while my Ghanaian friends had 6, 7 – Kojo Choi

2 hours ago

Labour consultant, Austine Gamey No strike would ever happen in Ghana if labour laws are effectively implemented ...

2 hours ago

NPP National Youth Organizer, Salam Mustapha We demand unconditional, immediate release of our three activists — NPP to Polic...

2 hours ago

Justice Nana Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong, Director of Legal Education and head of the Ghana School of Law Justice Yaw Oppong resigns as Director at Ghana School of Law

3 hours ago

Hamza Suhuyini, a member of NDC communication team National security must review arrest methods, stop breaking people's homes at mi...

3 hours ago

Godwin Eduzi Tameklo Omane Boamah was strategist, mastermind and quiet supporter of many — Eduzi Tame...

3 hours ago

Gordon Asare Bediako, a management member of Wontumi Radio in Accra Helicopter crash: We never issued official apology or retraction to President Ma...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line