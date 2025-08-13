Ghana Scholarship Secretariat prioritizes brilliant students with special needs — Asafo Agyei

The Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Alexander Kwaku Asafo Agyei

The Ghana Scholarship Secretariat has announced a renewed commitment to supporting brilliant students with special needs, placing them at the forefront of its scholarship priorities.

Registrar Alexander Kwaku Asafo Agyei said while the Secretariat remains open to all Ghanaians, students with special needs will be given priority consideration. Speaking on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM’s Nyansapo morning show on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, he stressed the importance of transparency in scholarship selection.

Mr. Asafo Agyei assured that the process will remain fair and transparent, adding that brilliant but financially disadvantaged students will continue to receive first consideration whenever opportunities arise.

He explained that the initiative is designed to promote inclusivity and extend opportunities to students who have been disadvantaged by their circumstances. His comments have drawn praise from those who believe that learners with special needs deserve greater access to educational support.

The Secretariat’s new focus is expected to bring hope to many talented students struggling to access scholarships, while its pledge to maintain fairness and openness is aimed at building public trust and ensuring that deserving candidates get the backing they need to achieve their academic ambitions.