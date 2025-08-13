ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Avoid premature conclusions on helicopter crash — GAF urges media, public

Headlines The eight persons killed in the helicopter crash
WED, 13 AUG 2025
The eight persons killed in the helicopter crash

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has urged the media and the public to refrain from drawing premature conclusions about the cause of the recent Air Force Z-9 helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region.

The crash, which occurred on Wednesday, August 6, claimed the lives of all eight passengers on board including five public officials and three servicemen.

GAF observed that since the incident, social media platforms, talk shows, and online publications have been flooded with varying accounts and speculations about what might have triggered the tragedy.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 12, they cautioned that such unverified narratives could mislead the public and cause further distress to the bereaved families.

“At this point in time, any purported conclusions based on opinions, perceptions and conjectures will be premature and misleading. The public is therefore advised to be wary of such reportage,” the statement read.

“For the sake of the bereaved families and loved ones, the Armed Forces urges media practitioners, panelists, social commentators, bloggers and content creators to be circumspect in their reportage as a way of according respect to the memories of the fallen heroes and to mitigate the sorrows of the bereaved families,” it added.

Meanwhile, it assured that thorough investigations, including possible collaborations with international agencies, were underway to determine the cause of the crash.

8132025114631-1i830o4bav-img7582.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

51 minutes ago

Gordon Asare Bediako, a management member of Wontumi Radio in Accra Helicopter crash: We never issued official apology or retraction to President Ma...

1 hour ago

NDC to set up committee for selection of murtalas replacement for Tamale Central NDC to set up committee for selection of murtala's replacement for Tamale Centra...

1 hour ago

Let’s not rush in choosing Murtalas successor – Asiedu Nketia to Tamale Central Let’s not rush in choosing Murtala's successor – Asiedu Nketia to Tamale Central

2 hours ago

The eight persons killed in the helicopter crash Avoid premature conclusions on helicopter crash — GAF urges media, public

2 hours ago

A file photo Painstaking investigations have begun to unravel cause of helicopter crash — GAF

2 hours ago

Kumasi: Court remands woman for defrauding SHS headmistress of GH¢560,000 Kumasi: Court remands woman for defrauding SHS headmistress of GH¢560,000

9 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Parliament opens book of condolence for victims Helicopter crash: Parliament opens book of condolence for victims

9 hours ago

Ghanas Ambassador-Designate to South Korea, Kojo Choi I have never been political – Kojo Choi

9 hours ago

Wontumi TV begs Mahama, NDC for forgiveness over helicopter crash allegations Wontumi TV begs Mahama, NDC for forgiveness over helicopter crash allegations

9 hours ago

Two persons who threatened President Mahama and wife Lordina grabbed Two persons who threatened President Mahama and wife Lordina grabbed

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line