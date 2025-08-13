Avoid premature conclusions on helicopter crash — GAF urges media, public

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has urged the media and the public to refrain from drawing premature conclusions about the cause of the recent Air Force Z-9 helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region.

The crash, which occurred on Wednesday, August 6, claimed the lives of all eight passengers on board including five public officials and three servicemen.

GAF observed that since the incident, social media platforms, talk shows, and online publications have been flooded with varying accounts and speculations about what might have triggered the tragedy.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 12, they cautioned that such unverified narratives could mislead the public and cause further distress to the bereaved families.

“At this point in time, any purported conclusions based on opinions, perceptions and conjectures will be premature and misleading. The public is therefore advised to be wary of such reportage,” the statement read.

“For the sake of the bereaved families and loved ones, the Armed Forces urges media practitioners, panelists, social commentators, bloggers and content creators to be circumspect in their reportage as a way of according respect to the memories of the fallen heroes and to mitigate the sorrows of the bereaved families,” it added.

Meanwhile, it assured that thorough investigations, including possible collaborations with international agencies, were underway to determine the cause of the crash.