NDC to set up committee for selection of murtala's replacement for Tamale Central

  Wed, 13 Aug 2025
NDC to set up committee for selection of murtalas replacement for Tamale Central

National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia has assured supporters in Tamale Central that the party’s leadership will conduct a fair and transparent process to choose a successor to the late Member of Parliament, Mohammed Ibrahim Mutala.

During a visit to the late MP’s family, Mr. Nketia announced that a committee will soon be formed to supervise the selection of the party’s candidate for the by-election. He said the committee’s recommendations will shape the NDC’s final decision.

The by-election follows last week’s deadly military helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region, which claimed eight lives, including those of Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah and Mohammed Ibrahim Mutala, who also served as Minister of Environment, Science, Innovation and Technology.

Mr. Nketia urged party members to stay united and support the eventual choice, stressing that the candidate will be one who reflects the aspirations of the people of Tamale Central. He said the process will promote fairness and foster reconciliation within the constituency.

He also called on supporters to remain calm and respectful during the national period of mourning, and thanked the New Patriotic Party for choosing not to contest the seat in honour of the late MP.

