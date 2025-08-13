Helicopter crash: We never issued official apology or retraction to President Mahama — Wontumi Radio

Gordon Asare Bediako, a management member of Wontumi Radio in Accra

Gordon Asare Bediako, a management member of Wontumi Radio in Accra, has refuted reports that Wontumi Multimedia issued an official apology to President John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress, and the public over comments linking the President to the recent military helicopter crash.

His response comes after the circulation of a statement purportedly from Wontumi TV, owned by Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, apologising for remarks made by presenter Akyemkwaa Nana Kofi Asare on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

The presenter had claimed President Mahama was involved in the fatal crash. The alleged statement labelled the comments as “inappropriate, unfounded, and contrary to the values of professionalism, accuracy, and fairness in broadcasting.”

Speaking on Channel One Newsroom on Tuesday, August 12, Mr. Asare Bediako insisted that management never released such an apology, suggesting it came from unauthorised online sources amid the company’s ongoing dispute with the National Communications Authority over the suspension of three of its stations, including Wontumi Radio Accra.

“That came to us in Accra as a surprise. When we checked with Kumasi, we were told that there was nothing like that official apology or retraction or whatever. In fact, because of this communication from the NCA and the subsequent action, we were in the office of the lawyer for hours. While at that, somebody called to tell us that there was a letter in circulation.

“When we checked, we realised that it was not on the official social media handle of Wontumi Multimedia. There are several fake, unauthorised social media handles of Wontuni Multimedia, which are not utilised, and it was one of these that they used. Later, I saw that a ‘fake’ stamp had been used on it,” he explained.

He further stated that there has been no official information from security agencies regarding the broadcaster’s reported arrest, adding that the identity of those who allegedly detained him is still unknown.