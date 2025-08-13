ModernGhana logo
Let’s not rush in choosing Murtala's successor – Asiedu Nketia to Tamale Central

  Wed, 13 Aug 2025
National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia has commended the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for deciding not to participate in the upcoming Tamale Central by-election.

He, however, cautioned party members and potential aspirants against rushing the process to choose a replacement for the late Dr. Murtala Mohammed.

The NPP announced on Monday, August 11, 2025, that it would not field a candidate in the by-election, a decision taken in the wake of the August 6 helicopter crash that claimed the life of Tamale Central MP Dr. Mohammed. His death created a constitutional vacancy, prompting preparations for a by-election.

According to the NPP, the move was intended to prevent deepening political divisions during a time of national grief.

Speaking on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at the Adua funeral rite for the late legislator, Mr. Asiedu Nketia urged NDC members to ensure unity in the selection process.

“We thank our brothers in the NPP for declaring that they will not contest us in Tamale Central. Now the challenge is ours — whether we will fight among ourselves over who should replace Murtala. On behalf of the party, I want to say, let us not rush in choosing his successor,” he said.

Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed died in the crash alongside Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, three other senior officials, and three servicemen.

