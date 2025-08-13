Canal+ signals willingness to resolve Ghana–multiChoice dispute ahead of takeover — Sam George

Media giant Vivendi’s Canal+, which already owns more than a third of MultiChoice, Africa’s largest pay-TV operator and parent company of DSTV has indicated its readiness to engage with Ghana’s regulator over the ongoing dispute between MultiChoice Ghana and the government regarding subscription rates.

The move comes after Canal+ secured anti-trust approval for a full takeover of MultiChoice, expected to be finalised by October. According to Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, the French broadcaster’s approach to the issue has been far more constructive than that of MultiChoice.

“They are aware of the situation going on here [in Ghana], and I have made it clear to them. They have reached out [to me] and I have made it clear to them, if they want to come into Ghana and operate on the license that the company that they are buying has, this is our request..., they've made certain indications and I said to them I want it in writing,” Mr George told Joy FM on Tuesday, August 12.

He explained that Canal+ had received clearance from South Africa’s competition commission, paving the way for its formal entry. “I believe that should kick in from sometime from September and so Canal+ are the ones taking over,” he said. “I don't want to take public policy decisions on the basis of phone calls that have been made to me. [I've asked them to] put it in an official letter. Canal+ is willing to talk to us, I will not run from the fact that Canal+'s attitude is more positive than that of Multichoice.”

The developments come amid a regulatory standoff in Ghana, where the National Communications Authority (NCA) has given MultiChoice Ghana until September 8, 2025, to address concerns or face suspension of its pay-TV operations. The order followed the company’s refusal to implement a government-mandated 30% cut in subscription rates by August 7, after increasing fees by 15% in April.

MultiChoice argued that the price hikes were driven by inflation and currency depreciation, a stance the Ministry rejected. The NCA has directed the company to “present its views, or provide remedial action, and submit a written statement of its objections to the suspension of the authorization” within the 30-day period.

This dispute is part of a broader trend across West and Southern Africa, where MultiChoice has raised subscription rates in several markets, including Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Uganda, and Namibia.

Piracy Concerns

Beyond subscription rates, Mr George accused MultiChoice Ghana of failing to tackle cross-border piracy involving DSTV decoders smuggled from Nigeria into Ghana.

“There is a lot of cross-border piracy of DSTV devices [decoders and dishes] from Nigeria working in Ghana, where Multichoice Ghana has no control over,” he said. He added that despite repeated engagements, the company insisted “there was nothing they can do about it.”

Drawing a comparison with satellite internet provider Starlink, the Minister said: “We had instances where people were bringing Starlink devices from other African countries into Ghana to operate. We called Starlink and said we won't allow that to happen. Because you see, there are revenue lines as well for the state on devices that are located in the country. So if you bring a device from outside the country and it is working, it means that it is blind to the Ghanaian state.”

“I said to DSTV deal with cross border piracy and they tell me, well this is not something they can do anything about,” Mr George added.