Helicopter crash: Prayers held for Alhaji Muniru Limuna

Family, friends, and members of the Islamic faith gathered at the residence of the late Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna in Accra on Tuesday to offer prayers and seek Allah's mercy for his soul.

Alhaji Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and Sanda Pewura of Gonjaland, was among eight officials who died in a military helicopter crash on August 6, 2025, at Sikaman in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

The post-interment prayer ceremony, led by National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, featured Quran recitations and supplications.

President John Dramani Mahama and traditional leaders were in attendance.

“We prayed for all, and we pray that the Quran would intercede for us and not be a weapon against us,” the Chief Imam said.

In a speech read on his behalf, Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I, Overlord of Gonjaland, thanked the President and sympathisers for their support and urged the family to accept God's will.

Yaa Naa Abukari II, Overlord of Dagbon, expressed solidarity with Gonjaland, stating: “Whatever touches Yagbon touches Dagbon.”

Sheikh Armeyaw Shuaib, spokesperson for the Chief Imam, explained that the third-day prayer marked the end of Tazeya, the Islamic mourning period.

“Usually, it is part of our social duty that when any Muslim passes on, the community needs to stand by the deceased and express condolence and show solidarity and support to the family. This period extends basically for three days,” he said.

“The holy prophet indicated to us that the similitude of how Muslims relate is like the body. When one part of the body is hurting, all the other parts respond. In this case, it is Alhaji Muniru and Murtala so we shall continue saying the prayers. There is no end to prayers.”

Sheikh Armeyaw described Alhaji Muniru as benevolent and humorous, recalling, “If you are conversing with him, he intersperses it with a lot of stories and you will break into laughter.”

He urged Muslims to reflect on the immediacy of death and the importance of doing good deeds without delay.

President Mahama announced plans to establish a fund to support the children of the eight deceased officials.

Reacting to the announcement, Alhaji Musah Baba Adams, Chief Executive of the Zakat and Sadaqa Trust Fund, welcomed the initiative and encouraged similar efforts within the Muslim community.

“The real funeral is the children left behind. Any other funeral we attend, especially that of deprived families, ask of the children left behind and when contributing, make special provision for the children,” he said.

