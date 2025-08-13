'After DSTV the next one is proper clean up of the media space' — Sam George

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has announced plans for a comprehensive clean-up of Ghana’s media space, warning that broadcasters who air harmful or unsafe content risk losing their licences.

Speaking on Joy FM on Tuesday morning, August 12, 2025, Mr George stressed that his ministry, working through the National Communications Authority (NCA), would not hesitate to suspend or revoke authorisations where public safety was at stake.

"If you [media house] are engaged in showing things that are inimical to public safety, we will serve you a warning, if you fail to heed with it, we will withdraw your license. I will suspend licenses of media houses that do not take into consideration the right things," he declared.

The Minister cited disturbing examples of television stations broadcasting content harmful to children, warning that if the National Media Commission (NMC) failed to act, the NCA would intervene.

"The National Media Commission must be told to sit up and work," he said. "When as Minister for Communication, I see some of these things and I try to act using the NCA [National Communications Authority], then you will have some people come and say Sam George is acting in excess of his powers, this is content which needs to be reviewed by the NMC."

While acknowledging the NMC’s constitutional role in content oversight, Mr George emphasised that broadcasters operate on a national resource — the spectrum — which falls under NCA regulation.

"Now, when we give you a frequency authorisation, you can check, there is a clause that the NCA reserves the right to suspend or revoke your license authorisation in the interest of national security and public safety," he explained.

He condemned recent conduct by one station, which placed a 17-year-old sexual abuse survivor in the same room as her alleged abuser and aired the encounter without protecting her identity.

"Because you see it is about public safety and that is why I have said very soon. We've done some work with the telecom companies, we are dealing with DSTV at the moment, the next one is going to be a proper clean up of the media space," he said.

Mr George reiterated that enforcement would follow a clear sequence — warnings first, then suspension or withdrawal of licences for non-compliance.

"If you are engaged in showing things that are inimical to public safety, we will serve you a warning. If you fail to heed it, we will withdraw your licence," he cautioned.