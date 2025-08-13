Helicopter crash: Parliament opens book of condolence for victims

The Parliament of Ghana, led by Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has opened a Book of Condolence to honor the memories of the eight individuals who tragically lost their lives in a recent helicopter crash.

The book, located in the foyer of Parliament House, is open to the public, state officials, and Members of Parliament (MPs) to express their sympathies and pay tribute to the departed.

A statement signed by Mr David Sebastian Damoah, the Director of Media Relations, Parliament, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, Accra, on Tuesday said.

It said, “The Book of Condolence is open from Monday to Friday, between 0800 hours and 1700 hours, allowing citizens to offer messages of condolence to the bereaved families.”

President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, August 7, directed that books of condolence be opened at key national institutions to honour the eight people who died in the military helicopter crash on Wednesday, August 6.

In a national address on Thursday night, August 7, the President announced that the books will be available to the public from Sunday, August 10, to Thursday, August 14, 2025, as part of a series of events marking the nation's mourning.

The designated locations were the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ghana Armed Forces Headquarters.

The rest were the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Headquarters and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Head Office.

“These books of condolence will give Ghanaians across political, religious, and social divides the opportunity to express their pain, honour the dead, and share in the grief of the nation,” President Mahama said.

Describing the tragedy as a moment of national unity in grief, he added, “These men died in service to Ghana and deserve to be remembered with dignity, honour, and collective gratitude.”

The victims of the crash included: Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; Dr Alhaji Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, and an NDC MP for Tamale Central; Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; and Dr Samuel Sarpong, National Vice Chairman of the NDC.

The others were; Mr Samuel Aboagye, a former NDC parliamentary candidate; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala; Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

The nation has come together to mourn the loss of these remarkable individuals, with a state burial scheduled for Friday, August 15, 2025.

GNA