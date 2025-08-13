I have never been political – Kojo Choi

Ghana’s Ambassador-Designate to South Korea, Kojo Choi, has rejected suggestions that his appointment by President John Dramani Mahama is rooted in political affiliation with the National Democratic Congress.

He stressed that his career and personal connections transcend party lines, and that his selection was based on merit rather than political loyalty.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda on Face to Face on Tuesday, August 12, Mr. Choi said that although he is acquainted with many political figures, his work has never been driven by partisan considerations.

“I have never been political. I know a lot of people in the NPP. For example, our company PaySwitch was launched by Dr. Bawumia, who came because he is very interested in digitalisation, not for political reasons.

“The company is one I co-founded with my partner, and people assumed there was a political connection, but there wasn't,” he explained.

He recalled that former First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo once attended the opening of his art gallery, an appearance he said was motivated purely by her passion for art and her interest in helping him promote emerging artists rather than established ones.

Mr. Choi underscored that his friendships cut across the political divide, embracing both the NPP and the NDC, and insisted he has “never lobbied or sponsored” political causes. “I have always been a quiet entrepreneur,” he said.