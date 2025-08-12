Integrity: The Word We Love to Use but Struggle to Live

We say it at funerals. We print it in citations. We announce it proudly at farewell dinners. “He was a man of integrity… She was the very picture of honesty…” But in truth, integrity is more than a ceremonial compliment. It is the rarest and most expensive virtue of our time. And in an age of image over substance, we must ask ourselves whether we really mean it, or have reduced it to a polite farewell phrase?

In every age, there are words that rise above the noise of daily speech. They are heavy words, not because they are long or difficult to pronounce, but because they demand something from us. Integrity is one of them. At farewell parties, end-of-year dinners, or funerals, it is a familiar scene. Glowing testimonials about the departed or retiring person. Well-crafted citations on laminated paper, framed in gold or silver, read in steady voices. “He was a perfect gentleman… She was the embodiment of honesty and hard work…” The audience nods in agreement, perhaps shedding a tear or two.

But here’s the difficult question. Is it always true? Or have we, out of cultural courtesy, mastered the art of speaking well regardless of the facts? We have created a tradition where uncomfortable truths are avoided, and in doing so, we risk diluting the meaning of integrity. We forget that integrity is not just a ceremonial adjective; it is the daily habit of doing the right thing when no one is watching, when no one will praise you for it, and sometimes when doing the right thing will cost you dearly.

The Real Test of Integrity

Integrity, by its very definition, is about consistency between what you say, what you believe, and what you do, especially in private. The late American coach, John Wooden put it perfectly when he said, “The true test of a man’s character is what he does when no one is watching”.

The annals of history and everyday life are filled with people who had the opportunity to enrich themselves but chose the harder path of honesty. Sheikh Ibrahim Niasse of Senegal, leader of the Tijaniyya Sufi order, once rendered a service to a Saudi king. In gratitude, the king issued him a blank cheque --- he could write any amount he wished. To the monarch’s astonishment, Sheikh Ibrahim withdrew a paltry sum, explaining, “I saw a religious text I found interesting and used your cheque for it”. Not a luxurious car, not a lodgment into his bank account; just a book. Such was the heart of a man who saw himself as a pilgrim on this earth, uninterested in amassing wealth he did not need.

Justice Samuel Kofi Date-Bah, during his service on Ghana’s Supreme Court, was known for refusing to bend his judgments for political or personal favour, even when it cost him personal friendships. General Emmanuel Erskine, Ghana’s first Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, returned from international service with no unexplained wealth. A rarity in a time when public office often meant personal fortune. K.B. Asante, the veteran diplomat and writer, served under Kwame Nkrumah and several other governments, yet retired to a modest life, never tainted by corruption allegations despite decades in high office.

Even in our communities, there are the unsung heroes --- the head teacher who refused a contractor’s bribe to overlook shoddy work on a school block; the accountant who returned overpaid funds to the treasury rather than pocket them; the market queen who rejected gifts from traders in exchange for unfair privileges. These individuals may not trend on social media, but they are living proof that integrity is possible in our time. They also prove something else. That the highest measure of a life well-lived is not the amount of wealth accumulated, but the trust one leaves behind.

Why Integrity Should Not Be Sugar-Coated

When we over-polish the legacies of those who did not truly walk in integrity, we create two dangers. One, we lower the real standard. If everyone is described as “perfect,” the word loses meaning. And two, we fail to inspire the next generation. Young people learn more from honest accounts --- both of a person’s virtues and their struggles --- than from fairytales of flawlessness.

Truthful tributes are not about destroying reputations. They are about honouring humanity, showing that real people can be flawed and still live with principle, or that some fell short so others may learn not to repeat their mistakes.

The Sacrifice Integrity Demands

Integrity is costly. It can mean losing a promotion because you refused to manipulate figures. It can mean having less money than your peers because you rejected illicit deals. It can mean being unpopular because you refused to look away when rules were broken. And yet, history proves that those who paid the price for integrity are remembered longer and more fondly than those who chased wealth without conscience. Money can buy comfort, but only integrity buys lasting respect.

Live the Word

Before we assign integrity to others in our speeches, we must ask ourselves: would we pass the same test? Do our private choices match our public words? Could we withstand honest assessment at our own farewell? In a time when image often outpaces reality, integrity remains the weightiest word of our time. Let us not strip it of meaning by careless overuse. Let us live it, so that when our own citations are read one day, they will not need to be padded or sugar-coated. Undoubtedly, the highest compliment anyone can pay is not “You were perfect”, but “You were genuine, and you did what was right, even when it cost you”.

[PS: Today, I interacted with many people in the suburbs of Tamale. My findings: Alhaji Murtala and Alhaji Limuna lived their lives beyond reproach. Most did not sound hypocritical. They shared their experiences with the two gentlemen. I love that! My prayer is that we learn from them, and remind ourselves often that that this world is not our home. “Nipa wↄ baabi kↄ”, say the Akan]

