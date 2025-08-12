Why should politicians review prophecies? – Rev. Dr. Opuni-Frimpong questions gov't directive

Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, has criticized the government’s new directive requiring the clergy to submit prophecies of national significance for official review.

Speaking to the media, Rev. Dr. Opuni-Frimpong questioned how politicians could assess spiritual revelations, emphasizing that such matters should remain within the domain of pastors and church leadership.

“Which people are going to review the prophecy? How does a politician teach pastors what to do? At least consult the clergy before making a public pronouncement,” he said.

He said neither the Christian Council nor the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council were consulted.

“Some pastors have also politicized it, so they care more about political affiliation,” he noted.