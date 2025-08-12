ModernGhana logo
Why should politicians review prophecies? – Rev. Dr. Opuni-Frimpong questions gov't directive

  Tue, 12 Aug 2025
Social News Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong
TUE, 12 AUG 2025
Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong

Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, has criticized the government’s new directive requiring the clergy to submit prophecies of national significance for official review.

Speaking to the media, Rev. Dr. Opuni-Frimpong questioned how politicians could assess spiritual revelations, emphasizing that such matters should remain within the domain of pastors and church leadership.

“Which people are going to review the prophecy? How does a politician teach pastors what to do? At least consult the clergy before making a public pronouncement,” he said.

He said neither the Christian Council nor the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council were consulted.

“Some pastors have also politicized it, so they care more about political affiliation,” he noted.

