Helicopter crash: Mahama visits families of fallen Air Force Officers

  Tue, 12 Aug 2025
TUE, 12 AUG 2025

President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, August 12, paid a solemn visit to the bereaved families of three Ghana Air Force servicemen who died in the August 6 military helicopter crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

The late Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah were among the eight victims of the disaster, which also claimed the lives of key government officials — Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Muniru Mohammed, former parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye, and NDC Vice Chairman Samuel Sarpong.

The tragedy has left the nation in deep mourning, with Ghanaians paying their final respects to Dr. Murtala Muhammed and Muniru Mohammed on Sunday, August 10, in ceremonies attended by large numbers of mourners.

President Mahama has set Friday, August 15, for a state funeral at the Black Star Square to honour all eight fallen patriots. As part of the event, he will announce the establishment of an education fund dedicated to the children of the deceased. The initiative, he explained, is to guarantee that the dependents of those who died in service to the nation can continue their education without financial hardship.

The President urged Ghanaians to channel their grief into a shared resolve to advance national development. He stressed that the courage and dedication of the fallen must serve as a rallying point for unity and progress.

Helicopter crash: Mahama visits families of fallen Air Force Officers

