Bono Minister, Bui Board Chair mourns, pray with religious bodies for helicopter crashed victims

Bono Regional Minister, Mr. Joseph Addae Akwaboa Esq., together with Bui Board Chairman and NDC Regional Chairman, Mr. Nyamekye Marfo, and other regional party executives, joined religious bodies in the Bono Region to offer prayers and condolences for the victims of the August 6, 2025 helicopter crash at Sikaman Forest in the Ashanti Region.

The tragic crash claimed eight lives, including two cabinet ministers, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence, and Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation.

On Friday, the Regional Minister and his delegation joined the Muslim community at the Sunyani Central Mosque to pray for the victims. In his prayers, the Minister asked for Allah’s mercy and compassion, calling on Him to grant the departed souls Jannah (paradise) and to comfort the bereaved families. "May their legacies of service and dedication to Ghana inspire us all,” he said.

The Bono Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Baba Seidu, who led the prayers and recited portions of the Quran for the departed souls, also prayed for President John Mahama, his ministers, and the nation as a whole.

The Regional Minister later joined the Christ the King Society of the Methodist Church of Ghana in Sunyani to offer prayers for Dr. Omane Boamah, Dr. Murtala Mohammed, and the six other distinguished public officials who died in the line of duty.

“We came together in a spirit of unity and solidarity to pray for the departed souls, expressing our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and colleagues. May their legacies of service and dedication to the nation be remembered and cherished,” he told the congregation.

“May God grant the families of the deceased comfort, strength, and peace during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace,” he prayed.

The Minister was accompanied by H.E. Amb. Kwadwo Nyamekye Marfo, Bono Regional Chairman of the NDC; Mr. Eric Adjei, CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme; Mr. Vincent Antwi Adjei, Municipal Chief Executive of Sunyani; Mr. Mustapha Umar Copson, Regional Director for the NYA; and several other regional executives of the party.