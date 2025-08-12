Gonjaland Youth Association PRO eulogies Sandepewura Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna

The public relations officer of the Gonjaland Youth Association has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Sandepewura Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, eulogizing him as a noble stateman and selfless servant of Gonjaland.

The Sandepewura was among the eight individuals who lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on August 6, 2025, while on a mission to Obuasi for an anti-galamsey operation.

A Leader and Mentor

In a poignant statement, the Public Relations Officer of GLYA, Mankir Ibn Malik, eulogized the Sandepewura, highlighting his commitment to serving the people of Gonjaland.

"He was not just a man, he was a pillar and force of tradition, service, and hope," Malik said, quoting the GLYA President, Al-Hassan Baba Darison.

The Sandepewura was known for his unwavering dedication to the development of Gonjaland, and his leadership played a significant role in fostering unity and progress in the region.

A Legacy of Service

The late Sandepewura's impact on Gonjaland was profound. He masterminded historic meetings between key stakeholders, including a face-to-face meeting between His Excellency John Mahama and the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom. His vision for Gonjaland's development was evident in his words to the GLYA National Executives, urging them to work towards bringing glory to Gonjaland. "Prepare to work as National Executives of GLYA, for Kagnanye," he said. "I will arm you with all the necessary logistics you need to bring glory to Gonjaland."

Tributes and Condolences

The Sandepewura's funeral was attended by prominent figures, including President John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, and the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin. The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, was also in attendance. The government has scheduled an inter-denominational state funeral for all eight victims of the helicopter crash, which will take place on August 15, 2025, at Black Star Square.

Remembering a Legacy

The loss of Sandepewura Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna has left a void in the hearts of many. His legacy, however, will live on through the countless lives he touched and the development initiatives he championed. As the GLYA statement concluded, "Garba, your legacy lives on. May the Almighty grant him peace. May his soul rest among the honored ones. May Gonjaland never forget his name, his sacrifices, and his love."