Manhyia Palace bans funerals on August 21 for one-week celebration of late Asantehemaa

  Tue, 12 Aug 2025
TUE, 12 AUG 2025

The Manhyia Palace has declared a suspension of all funerals across Asanteman on Thursday, August 21, 2025, as the Asantehene and the people of Asanteman gather to mark the one-week celebration of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III.

Her passing was formally announced by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during an emergency Asanteman Council meeting at the Manhyia Palace on August 11. The gathering brought together paramount chiefs, queen mothers, and representatives of all clans to receive the solemn news.

In a statement released on Tuesday, August 12, the Palace confirmed that the commemoration will be held at Bogyawe, Manhyia Palace, from 12 noon to 6:00 p.m. “The One Week Celebration will be observed on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at Bogyawe, Manhyia Palace from 12 noon to 6:00 p.m. Manhyia Palace announces for the information of the general public that there will be a ban on all funerals across Asanteman on Thursday, August 21, 2025, to allow Asantehene and Asanteman to observe the One Week Celebration of Asantehemaa.”

Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at the age of 98, was the biological sister of the Asantehene. She ascended the Asantehemaa stool on February 6, 2017, following the passing of her mother and predecessor, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem III, who reigned until her death in 2016 at the remarkable age of 111.

The late queen mother was revered for her wisdom, compassion, and commitment to preserving Asante customs and traditions. Her one-week celebration is expected to draw dignitaries, traditional leaders, and mourners from across Ghana and beyond, as Asanteman unites in paying tribute to one of its most cherished matriarchs.

