NPRA urges churches to leverage cooperative structures for member pension support

By Ben Akoto II Contributor
TUE, 12 AUG 2025

Dr. Williams Ohene-Adjei, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Manager of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA), has urged churches to use their cooperative structures to establish Tier-Three pension schemes for members in the informal sector.

He explained that informal sector workers are eligible to register and contribute to the Tier-Three scheme, and encouraged churches to dedicate a portion of the dues collected from members to support contributions into it.

Dr. Ohene-Adjei made the appeal while addressing the 2025 Joint Camp Meeting of the Mid-West Ghana Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Berekum, which brought together more than 1,500 congregants from 26 districts across Sunyani East, Wamanafo and Amasu under the theme “Called to be Faithful: Commandment of God and Faith of Jesus.”

He noted that many churches already operate cooperatives, which could serve as effective channels for making regular contributions into registered pension schemes for their members.

Warning against the traditional reliance on children for future support, he said that “We must learn from the ant in Proverbs 6:6-8 and begin saving today.”

Quoting Colossians 1:27 — “Christ in me, the hope of glory” — Dr. Ohene-Adjei encouraged churches to match their faith with practical measures that would secure their members’ financial future. He added that, just as Christians trust in God, churches must also take responsibility for preparing members — especially those in the informal sector — for life after retirement.

Pastor Thomas Akosah Agyapong, District Pastor of the Sunyani East SDA Church and Director of Stewardship, Trust Services and Strategic Planning at the Mid-West Ghana Conference, described the NPRA’s engagement as a privilege.

He stressed that retirement without financial preparation often leads to severe hardship. “Without financial security, retirement becomes a period of anxiety. Many retirees experience health complications and housing challenges, which greatly diminish their quality of life,” he said.

