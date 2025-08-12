Forensic testing: Ghana’s needs Next Generation Sequencing machine to identify victims at speed — Lab scientist

Although Ghana possesses the capability and equipment for standard DNA profiling, the country falls short in handling extreme cases involving highly degraded human remains due to the absence of certain advanced forensic tools and reagents.

Dr. Augustine E. Sagoe, a Human Identification Consultant and Infectious Disease Specialist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital Central Laboratory, highlighted the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) equipment as one of the most crucial technologies needed. He explained that this advanced system delivers results with unmatched speed and precision, making it invaluable in disaster situations.

“In cases of this nature (referring to charred remains), we need the speed and the highest accuracy possible. So we need this advanced technology to help us identify the victims at a speed. Because we don't have them, in some cases, we send the samples to international partner laboratories outside the country to do them, and they come at a huge cost,” he pointed out.

Dr. Sagoe made the remarks in an interview with the Daily Graphic on Ghana's DNA testing capacity. His comments came in the wake of last Thursday’s transfer of remains belonging to two ministers of state, a deputy National Security coordinator, a deputy director of NADMO, a governing party vice-chairman, and three military crew members — all victims of the August 6 helicopter crash — to South Africa for DNA identification.

While Ghana has laboratories capable of performing forensic DNA testing for paternity cases, criminal investigations, and disaster victim identification, Dr. Sagoe stressed that capacity varies significantly. Highly complex or severely degraded samples, he noted, are usually sent abroad for specialised analysis.

He emphasised that the costs of outsourcing such forensic work go beyond laboratory fees. “You will not believe that the charges of transporting a biological sample may cost you more in dollars,” he said, adding that regulatory hurdles in shipping biological materials across borders also create delays.

Dr. Sagoe argued that acquiring the NGS equipment would be a game changer, saving Ghana both time and money while positioning the country as a regional hub for advanced forensic analysis. “If we have this advanced Next Generation Sequencing equipment here, then we can do the test here and save Ghana time and money, and also save the whole West African region, even to North Africans,” he said.

Beyond disaster victim identification, Dr. Sagoe noted that NGS technology can also be used to track and sequence disease outbreaks with precision, as well as determine genetic heritage accurately and quickly.