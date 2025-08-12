Africans deserve more than empty slogans – Prof. Jane Naana

The Vice President of Ghana, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has urged African leaders to move beyond political rhetoric and deliver tangible results that directly improve the lives of their citizens.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2025 African Political Party Summit in Accra on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, she declared that Africans “deserve more than empty slogans” and called for a political culture grounded in results, not promises.

“Our people do not ask us to perform politics for its own sake,” she stated. “They deserve politics that translates into food security, decent jobs, functional schools, accessible health care, efficient infrastructure, security, and justice. They expect us to focus not just on the next election, but more importantly, on the next generation.”

The summit, held under the theme “From Politics to Prosperity: Strengthening Inter-Party Collaboration for Africa's Development and Economic Transformation”, brought together high-level political delegations from over 30 African countries, including ministers, former presidents, opposition leaders, veteran statesmen, civil society representatives, and development partners.

In her keynote address, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang urged leaders to rethink the purpose of politics across the continent, stressing that leadership must transcend partisanship and electoral competition to deliver long-term development and national cohesion.

“Power is transient, while the nation endures,” she reminded participants. “Partisan victories mean very little if they are achieved at the expense of national unity.”

Reflecting on Ghana’s democratic journey, the Vice President noted that while political parties have historically engaged in fierce electoral competition, they have also shown the capacity to collaborate on key national issues, particularly in times of crisis. “Democracy must be adversarial only in the marketplace of ideas,” she said. “Beyond that, we owe it to our people to work together.”

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stressed that consensus on fundamental principles was essential to Africa’s progress. “We will not agree on everything, but if we can agree on the fundamentals that Africa’s peace, unity, and well-being are non-negotiable then we will already have taken a decisive step forward. We must envisage a resilient way towards an Africa that, when united in vision, can defy the odds.”

The three-day summit will tackle pressing questions affecting political stability and governance across Africa, including how governments and opposition parties can ensure peaceful transitions of power in fragile democracies, how national development plans can remain intact across different political administrations, and how cross-border cooperation can address regional threats such as violent extremism, climate change, illicit trade, and public health emergencies.

The summit is also expected to officially adopt an implementation framework for the African Political Parties Initiative (APPI), a new platform designed to institutionalise inter-party dialogue, build political capacity, and promote sustained cooperation across ideological lines.

“The APPI will give our political parties a permanent mechanism to exchange ideas, resolve disputes constructively, and collaborate on our shared priorities,” she said. “It will ensure that ‘from poverty to prosperity’ becomes a steady journey, not a passing slogan.”

Highlighting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a successful example of pan-African cooperation, the Vice President cautioned that its promise would only be fulfilled if there was strong political will, unity of vision, and a concerted effort to remove internal barriers.

In her closing remarks, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang underscored the urgency of bold, collaborative leadership. She called on Africa’s political leaders to move beyond legacy politics and narrow interests, and to embrace a shared vision for the continent’s future.