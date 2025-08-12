Europe’s Red Line: Don’t Let Trump Trade Away Ukraine

In diplomacy, moments of truth arrive without warning, and history tends to judge harshly those who blink. In three days, US President Donald Trump will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska for a summit on Ukraine. The stakes could not be higher. If Trump allows himself to be charmed, flattered or misled into accepting any “deal” that legitimizes Russian control over Ukrainian territory, Europe will face a political earthquake. This would not just be about Ukraine; it would be about the very idea that borders in Europe are fixed unless changed by mutual consent. If that principle collapses, so too does the post-World War II European security order.

European leaders have already drawn their red line: Ukraine’s borders must not be changed by force. But red lines are only as strong as the will to defend them. If Washington wavers, the EU will be forced to choose between tightening the screws on Moscow, even at the cost of an open rift with the United States, or watching the international rulebook become a suggestion list.

And yet, there is an obvious flaw in the Alaska plan. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose country is the subject of this high-stakes poker game, is not even at the table. Leaving him out of the summit not only insults Ukrainian sovereignty; it invites the very kind of backroom compromise that would reward aggression and punish resistance.

The European Red Line

Europe’s warning this week was unusually blunt. Twenty-six EU leaders, with Hungary’s Viktor Orbán as the lone dissenter, signed a statement saying Ukraine’s territorial integrity is non-negotiable. This is more than moral outrage; it is self-preservation. The EU knows that if Putin succeeds in changing Ukraine’s borders by force, it sends a message to every revisionist power: if you have the military muscle, you can rewrite the map.

For Poland and the Baltic states, this is existential. They have lived under Moscow’s shadow for generations, and they understand that Putin’s imperial nostalgia has no natural limit. For Germany and France, it is about credibility. They have invested heavily in sanctions, diplomatic pressure and military support for Ukraine. If Washington suddenly embraces a “peace” that includes Ukrainian land under Russian control, it would shatter the transatlantic consensus and make Europe look powerless.

If Trump Falls for Putin’s Trap

Putin’s diplomatic playbook is familiar:

▪Offer “concessions” that cost Russia nothing, such as vague promises of ceasefires or “special status” arrangements.

▪Frame aggression as inevitability, arguing that Crimea and occupied Donbas are “facts on the ground” the West must accept.

▪Exploit divisions, knowing that Trump’s “deal-making” instinct might value a quick handshake photo-op over long-term strategic consequences.

If Trump accepts any territorial concession from Ukraine as the price of peace, three outcomes are likely:

EU Defiance and Fracturing

Major powers like Germany, Poland and the Baltic states will refuse to recognize the deal, doubling down on sanctions and military aid to Ukraine. But southern EU states with weaker ties to Eastern Europe, and leaders like Orbán, may quietly side with Washington, creating a dangerous fracture inside the EU.

Acceleration of Russian Aggression: Any concession would be read in Moscow as vindication of force. Putin’s calculus is simple: if taking land leads to negotiations that end with keeping some of it, why stop?

Loss of US-European Trust: NATO’s credibility depends on a shared understanding that borders are sacred. If the US undermines this principle in Ukraine, Eastern European allies will question whether Washington would defend them if tested.

Europe’s Likely Response

Should Trump waver, Europe will not have the luxury of sitting on the fence. Expect at least three coordinated moves:

Unified Non-Recognition Policy: Similar to the EU’s stance on Crimea, Brussels would declare any US-Russia agreement that redraws Ukraine’s borders null and void.

Independent Security Measures: NATO members in Europe might push for rapid expansion of EU defense capabilities, reducing reliance on US security guarantees. This could accelerate discussions on a European army, a concept that has lingered for decades without momentum.

Increased Military Aid to Ukraine: In defiance of Washington’s new position, the EU, led by countries like Poland and the Czech Republic, could send more weapons, training and intelligence to Kyiv, effectively deepening Europe’s direct stake in the conflict.

Orbán’s Outlier Position

Hungary’s refusal to sign the EU statement is not just a symbolic hiccup. Orbán has consistently positioned himself as Moscow’s friend inside the EU, slowing down sanctions and pushing for negotiations that benefit Russia. If Trump sides with Putin, Orbán will likely claim vindication, emboldening other populist leaders to question the EU’s hardline stance. This could complicate any united European response.

The Glaring Omission

The Alaska summit, as currently planned, is a diplomatic paradox: two foreign leaders discussing the fate of a sovereign country without its elected head of state in the room. Imagine the outrage if leaders once met to decide Britain’s borders without Britain’s prime minister present.

Leaving Zelensky out sends several damaging messages:

▪To Moscow: Ukraine’s sovereignty is negotiable, and its future can be decided over its head.

▪To Kyiv: The West values expediency over partnership.

▪To the World: Small states in crisis have no guaranteed seat at the table where their fate is sealed.

Why Zelensky Must Be There

First, practicality: No one understands Ukraine’s military, economic and social realities better than Zelensky. His input could instantly expose any Russian proposal that is unworkable or dangerous.

Second, legitimacy: Any peace agreement without Ukraine’s signature would lack legal and moral legitimacy. It would be seen as an imposed settlement, not a negotiated one.

Third, deterrence: Putin thrives on dividing allies. Having Trump, Putin, and Zelensky in the same room would make it harder for Moscow to misrepresent what was agreed upon.

The Risks of a Zelensky-Free Deal

A summit without Zelensky risks producing a “paper peace”, an agreement that looks neat on paper but collapses the moment it is tested. Without Ukraine’s buy-in, such a deal would:

▪Fail to end hostilities, as Ukrainian forces would refuse to stop fighting while occupied territory remains under Russian control.

▪Damage Kyiv’s relationship with its Western backers, especially if they appear complicit in legitimizing occupation.

▪Encourage other authoritarian leaders to bypass smaller states and negotiate only with great powers.

Europe’s Pressure Points

If Trump moves towards a border-changing deal, Europe’s strongest card will be public opinion. Across much of the EU, especially in Poland, the Baltics and the Nordics, public support for Ukraine remains high. Leaders can harness this sentiment to justify defying Washington, even if it risks short-term diplomatic strain.

Another tool is economic leverage. The EU remains a critical trading partner for the US and European capitals could coordinate diplomatic pressure, using trade and defense cooperation as bargaining chips to dissuade Trump from crossing the red line.

A Test of the Post-War Order

This summit is not just about Ukraine. It is about whether the rules-based order that has kept Europe relatively stable for nearly 80 years still applies. If borders can be altered by tanks and artillery, then every frozen conflict, from Transnistria to Nagorno-Karabakh, becomes a live wire.

The EU’s strong statement this week is, in essence, a plea to Washington: Do not break the spine of international law for the sake of a handshake with Putin.

Conclusion

If Trump emerges from Alaska with a deal that sacrifices Ukrainian territory, the short-term applause from “ending the war” will be drowned out by the long-term consequences: a weaker NATO, a divided EU, an emboldened Russia and a world where borders are no longer fixed lines but negotiable suggestions.

Europe’s leaders, despite their differences, seem to understand this. The question is whether they will act decisively if Washington falters, and whether they will demand Zelensky’s rightful place at the table before it’s too late.

Diplomacy is not theatre. It is not enough for powerful men to shake hands in front of cameras. The people whose futures hang in the balance must be heard. If Alaska proceeds without Zelensky, the summit risks becoming less a path to peace and more a rehearsal for the next war.

The writer, a PhD-holding journalist and international affairs columnist, focuses on geopolitics, education policy and journalism’s future. He is a journalism educator and member of GJA, IRE, CCIJ and AJEN. Contact: [email protected]