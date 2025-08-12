ModernGhana logo
  Tue, 12 Aug 2025
The reset agenda must be successful in memory of helicopter crash victims – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians, particularly government officials, to intensify their commitment to achieving the objectives of the national “reset agenda” as a lasting tribute to the eight victims of the August 6 helicopter crash.

Speaking at the Third Day Funeral Rites (Adua) for the late Alhaji Muniru Limuna, the President hailed the deceased as devoted public servants whose contributions were instrumental to the government’s development vision.

He stressed that the most meaningful way to honour them is to complete the initiatives they championed, ensuring their work delivers enduring progress for the country.

“We have no questions for God. We accept what he has done. What we have to do is to work even harder on their memory because all of them were key champions of the reset agenda we were pursuing as a government.

“The reset agenda must be successful in their memory so that their deaths will not have been in vain,” President Mahama stated.

