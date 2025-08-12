ModernGhana logo
LoGSEA pays tribute to eight officials in helicopter crash

The Local Government Service Engineers Association (LoGSEA) has expressed its condolences to the bereaved families of the late eight gallant heroes who perished in the helicopter crash.

LoGSEA, in a statement, said it has received with profound shock and sadness the tragic news of the helicopter crash that claimed the lives of two Ministers of State and six other distinguished Officials.

The statement issued and signed by Engr. Richard Ben-Debrah, the LoGSEA National President, said as the nation is in the state of national mourning and as such LoGSEA extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the President of the Republic and the Ghana Armed Forces.

A copy of the statement made available to the media in Sunyani, said, "the devastating incident which occurred while the devoted officials were on national assignment, represents a monumental loss not only to the family but to the entire nation."

“Their unwavering dedication and commitment to public duty and national development is a legacy that will forever be remembered with deep respect and admiration”, the statement said.

"We stand united in grief with the government, the families and institutions affected by this tragedy," the statement added.

It said: "as we mourn this national tragedy, let it also serve as a solemn reminder of the risks undertaken daily by public servants in the execution of their duties. We salute their sacrifice, and we honour their memory."

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families of the departed, may the Almighty grant them strength and comfort in this time of unimaginable loss, may the gentle souls of the departed rest in perfect peace."

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: richard-kofi-boahen

