US Embassy deepens media engagement with PRINPAG, clarifies policy changes

The United States Embassy in Ghana is stepping up its media outreach efforts, seeking stronger ties with the country’s private press and offering clarity on evolving U.S. policies, particularly in the areas of diplomacy, trade, and visa regulations.

During a working visit to the National Secretariat of the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), on Thursday, August 7, 2025, U.S. Embassy Press Attaché, Matthew Asada met with the association’s national executives to discuss opportunities for collaboration and to address concerns about recent policy shifts.

Mr. Asada emphasized the Embassy’s commitment to open, transparent communication with Ghana’s diverse media landscape — from state-owned to privately-run outlets. He noted a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy priorities, moving from traditional aid-focused engagements toward trade and commercial diplomacy, which will also shape future media training and support programs.

A major point of the discussion was on U.S. visa and migration policies. Mr. Asada clarified misconceptions about proposed changes, including the $250 visa integrity fee — which, he stressed, has not yet been implemented — as well as adjustments to visa validity periods and the reciprocity schedule for tourist visas. He reaffirmed the Embassy’s readiness to work with PRINPAG to ensure the public receives accurate, timely information on such matters.

President of PRINPAG Lawyer Andrew Edwin Arthur, welcomed the Embassy’s outreach, proposing that U.S. officials engage editors collectively in organized sessions to better explain complex policies. He also briefed the Press Attaché on challenges facing the private media sector, including dwindling advertising revenues, declining subscriptions from government ministries and agencies, and managerial capacity gaps among publishers. He underscored the continuing relevance of print journalism and revealed that PRINPAG is in talks with the government to convene a media forum to address these industry concerns.

Both parties agreed to strengthen communication channels going forward. The Embassy pledged to engage PRINPAG more frequently, while the association’s leadership promised to mobilize its members whenever necessary to ensure broader reach and efficient collaboration.

Also present at the meeting were PRINPAG Vice President Michael Antwi-Agyei, Executive Secretary Jeorge Wilson Kingson, Organizing Secretary Emmanuel Opare Djan, Financial Secretary Naana Aklerh I, and Madam Joyce Asiedu from the Office of the Press Attaché.

This renewed partnership signals a more collaborative era in Ghana–U.S. media relations, with both sides committing to open dialogue, accurate policy communication, and mutual support in navigating the evolving diplomatic and media landscapes.

Source: PRINPAG