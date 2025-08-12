ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A Plea To The Electoral Commission: Postponement Of Akwantia By-Election

By Election Watchghana
Elections A Plea To The Electoral Commission: Postponement Of Akwantia By-Election
TUE, 12 AUG 2025

In light of the recent passing of 8 gallant citizens which including Dr. Omane Boamah, Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress, Election Watch Ghana respectfully requests that the Electoral Commission (EC) consider postponing the upcoming Akwantia by- election scheduled for September 2, 2025.

Pursuant to Article 296 of the 1992 Constitution, the EC is mandated to exercise its discretionary powers in a fair and just manner. Given the circumstances, a postponement would be in line with this constitutional provision, ensuring that the electoral process is conducted without undue prejudice to any party.

Furthermore, Section 13 of the Elections Act, 2002 (Act 651) empowers the EC to make regulations and take necessary steps for the conduct of elections. This includes adjusting electoral timelines when circumstances necessitate such actions. The demise of Dr. Omane Boamah, a key member of the NDC's electoral team and an active contributor to IPAC, as acknowledged by the EC Chairperson in her statement on August 8, 2025, constitutes such a circumstance.

Our democracy, just like the Constitution, is a living organism that keeps growing and evolving through our decisions and actions. In this spirit, we believe that a brief postponement would not only be a fitting tribute to Dr. Omane Boamah's legacy but also an opportunity to reinforce the principles of fairness, impartiality, and equal opportunities that underpin our electoral process.

In the interest of fairness and equal opportunities, we believe that a brief postponement would enable the NDC to adequately prepare for the by-election, thereby ensuring a level playing field for all parties involved.

We humbly request an emergency meeting of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) to discuss this matter further and explore options for a postponement. By granting this request, the EC would uphold the principles of fairness and impartiality that are essential to the growth and development of our democracy.

812202524927-m6htk8v331-2025-08-12144827

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

President Mahama weeps President Mahama to launch Education Fund for children of helicopter crash victi...

2 hours ago

Ahomka FM presenter fined GH¢30,000, 3 sheep, walk in town with one sheep for calling chiefs small boys Ahomka FM presenter fined GH¢30,000, 3 sheep, walk in town with one sheep for ca...

2 hours ago

Crisis at Amponsakrom Community CHP Compound over lack of electricity Crisis at Amponsakrom Community CHP Compound over lack of electricity

2 hours ago

Abuakwa DKC residents go berserk over rampant accidents on death trap bridge Abuakwa DKC residents go berserk over rampant accidents on death trap bridge

3 hours ago

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo Delays in fixing streetlights due to budgetary issues at MMDAs — Greater Accra R...

3 hours ago

Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo I’ll ensure promised 70% of streetlights are fixed — Greater Accra Regional Mini...

3 hours ago

Nana Yaw Sarpong, the Political Aide to 2024 Independent Presidential Candidate and Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen NPP’s boycott of Tamale Central by-election good but NDC isn’t bound to reciproc...

4 hours ago

Our waterbodies have become thick like paint — How angry Agogo youth storm mining sites, destroy Chanfangs 'Our waterbodies have become thick like paint' — How angry Agogo youth storm min...

7 hours ago

Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah 'You always complain you don't have access to victims, now we say come let's giv...

7 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa I have no doubt that Omane Boamah would've solved galamsey crisis — Ablakwa

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line