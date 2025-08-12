A Plea To The Electoral Commission: Postponement Of Akwantia By-Election

In light of the recent passing of 8 gallant citizens which including Dr. Omane Boamah, Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress, Election Watch Ghana respectfully requests that the Electoral Commission (EC) consider postponing the upcoming Akwantia by- election scheduled for September 2, 2025.

Pursuant to Article 296 of the 1992 Constitution, the EC is mandated to exercise its discretionary powers in a fair and just manner. Given the circumstances, a postponement would be in line with this constitutional provision, ensuring that the electoral process is conducted without undue prejudice to any party.

Furthermore, Section 13 of the Elections Act, 2002 (Act 651) empowers the EC to make regulations and take necessary steps for the conduct of elections. This includes adjusting electoral timelines when circumstances necessitate such actions. The demise of Dr. Omane Boamah, a key member of the NDC's electoral team and an active contributor to IPAC, as acknowledged by the EC Chairperson in her statement on August 8, 2025, constitutes such a circumstance.

Our democracy, just like the Constitution, is a living organism that keeps growing and evolving through our decisions and actions. In this spirit, we believe that a brief postponement would not only be a fitting tribute to Dr. Omane Boamah's legacy but also an opportunity to reinforce the principles of fairness, impartiality, and equal opportunities that underpin our electoral process.

In the interest of fairness and equal opportunities, we believe that a brief postponement would enable the NDC to adequately prepare for the by-election, thereby ensuring a level playing field for all parties involved.

We humbly request an emergency meeting of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) to discuss this matter further and explore options for a postponement. By granting this request, the EC would uphold the principles of fairness and impartiality that are essential to the growth and development of our democracy.