Building contractor remanded over drug exportation without license  

A building contractor has been remanded by the Accra Circuit Court 9 for alleged exportation of drugs without license.

Prince Kwame Fiatsi is also facing another charge of engaging in prohibited business relating to narcotic drugs.

His plea was not taken as police investigation is still ongoing.

Fiatsi’s counsel's application has been denied on two occasions by the court, stating flight risk as the reason.

The court, presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, has asked prosecution to speed up investigation.

The prosecution, giving the facts, said witnesses in this case were authorised officers of Narcotics Control Commission(NACOC), stationed at its Headquarters.

Fiatsi, the accused person, was a Ghanaian and held Ghanaian passport issued on August 12, 2024 to expire on August 11, 2034, it said.

The court heard that Fiatsi was placed on a travel stop list with the Ghana Immigration Service by the NACOC in March 2025, following the arrest of Uchechukwu Chima on March18.

NACOC's investigation following Chima's arrest revealed that Fiatsi was a courier for Uchechukwu Chima, the court heard.

It said Fiatsi was scheduled to arrive at the Kotoka International Airport from Laos through Bangkok (Thailand) and Dubai on Emirates Airline flight EK 787 on March 21, 2025.

The NACOC, thus, placed Fiatsi on a stop list so that when he arrived and was going through immigration checks, he would be handed over to NACOC.

However, having gotten news of Uchechukwu Chima’s arrest, Fiatsi diverted his flight to Conakry (Guinea) and came to Ghana by road through (Abidjan) Côte d’Ivoire and Elubo border, thus managing to outwit law enforcement.

On Thursday, July 10, 2025, Fiatsi was travelling by road through Elubo to Abidjan to board a flight to India when he was stopped by GIS officials after checks in their system produced a 100% hit for Prince Kwame Fiatsi.

He was then arrested and handed over to NACOC, Elubo Border Command, and subsequently transported to its headquarters for further Investigations.

In an interview with Fiatsi in the presence of his lawyer, he admitted traveling to Laos with a bag given to him by one Fred, which contained narcotic drugs.

Fiatsi described the content of the bag as “goods”.

“Fred” fully paid all of Fiatsi's travel expenses (procurement of visas, tickets and hotel bookings) and gave him $2,300 as spending money, the court heard.

Investigations continue, prosecution said.

GNA