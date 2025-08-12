NDC will still contest Akwatia by-election — Ako Gunn

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has confirmed its participation in the Akwatia by-election, set for September 2, 2025, in the Eastern Region, framing the contest as a critical political showdown.

In a statement signed by Deputy National Communications Officer Godwin Ako Gunn, the party cast the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) recent decision to abstain from the Tamale Central by-election as a tactical manoeuvre aimed at avoiding an embarrassing defeat while building public sympathy ahead of the Akwatia race.

“This is not the first time a political party has opted out of a by-election,” Mr Gunn stated, recalling that the NDC similarly chose not to contest the Ejisu by-election following the death of then-MP John Kumah.

He stressed that the Akwatia seat was already the subject of a legal dispute before the passing of Ernest Kumi, the late NPP MP, and urged the public not to take the governing party’s pronouncements at face value. He cited the Ablekuma North re-run, where the NPP initially announced it would not field a candidate but later threw its machinery into full campaign mode.

The statement also extended condolences to the bereaved family of Ernest Kumi and to the relatives of the eight military officers and government officials who died in the August 6 helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Gunn called on NDC members and supporters to exercise restraint in their public commentary during this period of national mourning, reminding them that the party’s focus must remain on honouring the dead while preparing decisively for the upcoming by-election.