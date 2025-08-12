ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC will still contest Akwatia by-election — Ako Gunn

  Tue, 12 Aug 2025
NDC Deputy National Communications Officer of NDC, Godwin Ako Gunn
TUE, 12 AUG 2025 1
Deputy National Communications Officer of NDC, Godwin Ako Gunn

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has confirmed its participation in the Akwatia by-election, set for September 2, 2025, in the Eastern Region, framing the contest as a critical political showdown.

In a statement signed by Deputy National Communications Officer Godwin Ako Gunn, the party cast the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) recent decision to abstain from the Tamale Central by-election as a tactical manoeuvre aimed at avoiding an embarrassing defeat while building public sympathy ahead of the Akwatia race.

“This is not the first time a political party has opted out of a by-election,” Mr Gunn stated, recalling that the NDC similarly chose not to contest the Ejisu by-election following the death of then-MP John Kumah.

He stressed that the Akwatia seat was already the subject of a legal dispute before the passing of Ernest Kumi, the late NPP MP, and urged the public not to take the governing party’s pronouncements at face value. He cited the Ablekuma North re-run, where the NPP initially announced it would not field a candidate but later threw its machinery into full campaign mode.

The statement also extended condolences to the bereaved family of Ernest Kumi and to the relatives of the eight military officers and government officials who died in the August 6 helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Gunn called on NDC members and supporters to exercise restraint in their public commentary during this period of national mourning, reminding them that the party’s focus must remain on honouring the dead while preparing decisively for the upcoming by-election.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

MALIK | 8/12/2025 9:01:56 PM

GANG OF FOOLS WHO THINK ONLY OF POLITICS EVEN RAWLINGS WHO BROUGHT THAT USELESS PARTY NDC CANNOT BE FOUND ANYMORE THINK OF YOURSELVES AND YOUR FUTURE YOU WILL REAP WHAT YOU SOW

Comments1
Top Stories

1 minute ago

Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong Why should politicians review prophecies? – Rev. Dr. Opuni-Frimpong questions go...

16 minutes ago

Helicopter crash: Mahama visits families of fallen Air Force Officers Helicopter crash: Mahama visits families of fallen Air Force Officers

1 hour ago

Helicopter crash: Hundreds gather for final rites of late Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala in Tamale Helicopter crash: Hundreds gather for final rites of late Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Mu...

2 hours ago

Deputy National Communications Officer of NDC, Godwin Ako Gunn NDC will still contest Akwatia by-election — Ako Gunn

2 hours ago

Manhyia Palace bans funerals on August 21 for one-week celebration of late Asantehemaa Manhyia Palace bans funerals on August 21 for one-week celebration of late Asant...

2 hours ago

Forensic testing:Ghana’s needs Next Generation Sequencing machine to identify victims at speed — Lab scientist Forensic testing: Ghana’s needs Next Generation Sequencing machine to identify v...

2 hours ago

How late Samuel Aboagye phoned Obuasi MCE about their inability to land three times How late Samuel Aboagye phoned Obuasi MCE about their inability to land three ti...

2 hours ago

NPP will become irrelevant like CPP if they fail to restructure – Kwame Pianim warns NPP will become irrelevant like CPP if they fail to restructure – Kwame Pianim w...

2 hours ago

Africans deserve more than empty slogans – Prof. Jane Naana Africans deserve more than empty slogans – Prof. Jane Naana

4 hours ago

President Mahama weeps President Mahama to launch Education Fund for children of helicopter crash victi...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line