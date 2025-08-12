Abola Piam Royal Council petitions IGP over alleged police misconduct

The Abola Piam Royal Council has formally petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) through the Police Intelligence & Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS), demanding a thorough investigation into alleged misconduct by officers of the Accra Regional Police Command.

In a statement submitted by Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka, Chairman of the Abola Piam Royal Council and a respected traditional ruler in the Ga-Dangbe area, the council calls for urgent action to address what it describes as serious breaches of professionalism and abuse of power by police personnel during an operation conducted in late July 2025.

Call for Accountability and Justice

The petition outlines grave concerns over the conduct of a police team whose actions, according to the royal council, have compromised public trust in the police service. The council insists that these alleged actions undermine the principles of justice, respect for human rights, and community-police relations essential to maintaining law and order.

In light of these concerns, the Abola Piam Royal Council has outlined specific demands in their petition:

A comprehensive and transparent investigation into the conduct of all police officers involved in the incident, with a clear timeline and regular updates provided to the public.

Disciplinary action against any officers found to have violated police regulations or engaged in unprofessional conduct, to serve as a deterrent against future misconduct.

Implementation of structural and procedural reforms within the Accra Regional Police Command to prevent recurrence of such incidents, ensuring respect for due process and human dignity in all police operations.

The Importance of Upholding Police Standards

The petition from the Abola Piam Royal Council comes at a critical time when the relationship between law enforcement agencies and communities across Ghana is under scrutiny. The council stresses that police officers are expected to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, especially when interacting with traditional authorities and community leaders.

By seeking intervention from the highest level of police leadership, the royal council underscores the need for systemic change within the police service, aiming to rebuild confidence among the citizenry and promote a culture of accountability.

Leadership Standing for Justice

Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka, who submitted the petition, holds multiple leadership roles beyond his traditional authority. He serves as Chairman of the Anamase Royal Alliance Council of the Akyem Bosome Traditional Area, Minister of Education for West Africa Montessori Model United Nations, and Founder and Chair of the Council of International Chambers of Commerce for West Africa.

His involvement lends weight to the petition, signalling a broader concern for good governance, justice, and respect for institutional integrity across various sectors.

Awaiting Official Response

As of the time of publication, the Ghana Police Service has yet to issue an official statement regarding the petition. Observers and community members alike await the response of the Inspector-General of Police and PIPS to this serious call for investigation and reform.

Conclusion

The Abola Piam Royal Council’s petition represents a firm stance against perceived police misconduct and highlights the critical need for transparency, justice, and professional conduct within Ghana’s security institutions.

It serves as a reminder that the credibility of law enforcement is not only measured by their ability to enforce laws but also by their commitment to uphold the rights and dignity of all citizens, including traditional leaders and their communities.

The outcome of this petition will be closely watched by many as a potential benchmark for police accountability and community relations in Ghana.