Crisis at Amponsakrom Community CHP Compound over lack of electricity

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
TUE, 12 AUG 2025

The Amponsakrom CHPS compound in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti Region is in crisis as the community remains without electricity, severely affecting healthcare delivery.

Residents say the area has never been connected to the national grid, making life unbearable, particularly for the health facility, which serves a population of more than 500. The clinic relies on a generator for power, but rising fuel costs mean it is now used only during emergencies.

Nurse-in-charge, Mr. Richard Amankwah, described the toll the situation is taking on the community, noting that the lack of constant power hampers essential services, including nighttime emergencies and storage of temperature-sensitive medicines.

The challenges are worsened by the poor state of the facility, with bats infesting parts of the compound, including the nurses’ quarters.

This reporter, who visited the area on Monday, August 11, 2025, confirmed the deplorable conditions.

Mr. Amankwah is appealing to the government, through the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, to urgently connect the community to the national grid and provide other critical support to improve service delivery.

Residents say they are counting on swift intervention to ensure the clinic can operate effectively and meet the community’s basic healthcare needs.

