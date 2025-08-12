'Our waterbodies have become thick like paint' — How angry Agogo youth storm mining sites, destroy Chanfangs

Youth in Agogo, in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region, have taken matters into their own hands by storming an illegal mining site where multiple Chanfang machines were operating on local waterbodies.

The activity had left rivers heavily polluted, with some water so contaminated that residents described it as “thick enough to be used as paint.”

The group dismantled several of the machines and issued a stern warning that they would take even harsher action if the illegal operations continued. They also appealed to the National Security Secretariat to intervene, citing the severe environmental destruction and health risks caused by galamsey.

According to the youth, some of the miners use mercury in their operations, further poisoning rivers and endangering aquatic life. The pollution not only threatens the ecosystem but also jeopardises the livelihoods and health of residents who depend on these water sources.

Their action comes amid a broader national fight against galamsey, a menace that continues to devastate waterbodies across Ghana despite government crackdowns. The state has deployed naval boats and security task forces to deter mining near rivers, but the persistence of these operations shows the magnitude of the problem.

Environmental advocates and community leaders say more drastic measures, such as a total ban on the importation of Chanfang machines, are needed to combat the practice once and for all.