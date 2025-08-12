ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 12 Aug 2025 Mining

'Our waterbodies have become thick like paint' — How angry Agogo youth storm mining sites, destroy Chanfangs

By Bismark Appiah Kubi II Contributor
Our waterbodies have become thick like paint — How angry Agogo youth storm mining sites, destroy Chanfangs

Youth in Agogo, in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region, have taken matters into their own hands by storming an illegal mining site where multiple Chanfang machines were operating on local waterbodies.

The activity had left rivers heavily polluted, with some water so contaminated that residents described it as “thick enough to be used as paint.”

The group dismantled several of the machines and issued a stern warning that they would take even harsher action if the illegal operations continued. They also appealed to the National Security Secretariat to intervene, citing the severe environmental destruction and health risks caused by galamsey.

According to the youth, some of the miners use mercury in their operations, further poisoning rivers and endangering aquatic life. The pollution not only threatens the ecosystem but also jeopardises the livelihoods and health of residents who depend on these water sources.

Their action comes amid a broader national fight against galamsey, a menace that continues to devastate waterbodies across Ghana despite government crackdowns. The state has deployed naval boats and security task forces to deter mining near rivers, but the persistence of these operations shows the magnitude of the problem.

Environmental advocates and community leaders say more drastic measures, such as a total ban on the importation of Chanfang machines, are needed to combat the practice once and for all.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

2 hours ago

National Organizer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye ‘I expect NDC to also withdraw from Akwatia by-election’ — Nana B

2 hours ago

3 Wontumi radio stations, 6 others suspended over failure to remedy regulatory violations — NCA 3 Wontumi radio stations, 6 others suspended over failure to remedy regulatory v...

2 hours ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Hamza Suhuyini NPP’s withdrawal from Tamale Central by-election is because they can’t win — Ham...

2 hours ago

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Hamza Suhuyini NPP faking concerns by pulling out from Tamale Central by-election — Hamza

3 hours ago

Soldier, 6 others remanded over fuel tanker robbery Soldier, 6 others remanded over fuel tanker robbery

3 hours ago

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George Helicopter crash: ‘Telcos bore cost of messages urging an end to spread of gory ...

4 hours ago

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George Helicopter crash: ‘I nearly shut down the internet to stop spread of gory images...

4 hours ago

Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah 'You always complain you don't have access to victims, now we say come let's giv...

4 hours ago

Helicopter crash: So Tom and Prncipe President lands in Accra to commiserate with Ghanaians Helicopter crash: São Tomé and Príncipe President lands in Accra to commiserate ...

4 hours ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa I have no doubt that Omane Boamah would've solved galamsey crisis — Ablakwa

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line