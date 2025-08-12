Best Honour For Fallen Eight

Eight men departed from their various homes on a state service but never returned.

This brings nostalgic memories of the Gold Coast days and later post-independence Ghana until the late 60s. Government correspondence from state institutions were embossed with 'On Her Majesty's Service', and after independence 'Ghana Government On State Service'.

With this, such correspondence did not require postage stamps.

The eight were not correspondence but top state officials, including personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces' Air Force.

Their mission was part of the ongoing fight to stop the now notorious and destructive illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey.

Had the galamsey trend not existed or ongoing with ferocity, there would not have been the need to roll out the programme requiring their presence in Obuasi.

The lip-service being paid to the illegal mining activities in gold-bearing areas of the country is perhaps one of the most exhaustive public discourses in recent times.

Galamsey has claimed many lives – from those falling into abandoned pits, deformed babies and contaminated rivers, and the high profile fallout as under review – the statistics has not been static.

Characteristically, tributes continue to pour in from various quarters. While this is in order, we think that the best tribute or honour for the fallen eight is ensuring a sincere and robust attack on illegal mining in the country and in the end a Ghana without galamsey.

Imagine a Ghana where there is a zero tolerance for galamsey through a sincere and frontal attack on the illegality.

Shall we witness a situation where government and party officials suspected to be engaged in galamsey are sanctioned in consonance with the law?

Whatever happened to the two ruling party persons whose probe the President directed? Many Ghanaians are skeptical about anything positive coming thereof. It's been about a month now since the directive was issued.

No honour can surpass the achievement of the goal of the mission which claimed the lives of the eight gentlemen. The President has rightly called for the honouring of their memories. This, we think, should not be the business as usual approach. It should go beyond words.

Galamsey has assumed an unprecedented status, making it difficult to address. It has been politicised as political party players brazenly stepped into the fray with their tools after the change of government.

An impression of victorious medieval soldiers sharing up the spoils of war is what is being witnessed, and this is worrying and needs strong willpower to address. Not when during the campaign season those now wielding power assured illegal miners that when their party comes to power it will be a green light for party supporters to move to galamsey sites unhindered.

Let us all come together irrespective of political parties to honour the memories of the fallen eight. That would be the best honour we can give their memories. For those who have been interred already, may God grant them paradise.