NPP will become irrelevant like CPP if they fail to restructure – Kwame Pianim warns

Veteran New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Kwame Pianim has issued a stark warning that the party could slide into political irrelevance, much like the once-powerful Convention People’s Party (CPP), if it fails to urgently reform and address discontent within its ranks.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, the respected economist and statesman said the NPP’s survival rests on the willingness of its younger generation to take ownership of the party’s direction and heed calls for restructuring.

“They have to listen because it's their future. As I said, it's not my future. If we do not listen and restructure our party, the NPP will become as irrelevant to the politics of Ghana as the CPP has become,” he cautioned.

Mr Pianim criticised the party’s decision to choose a flagbearer before holding grassroots elections, describing it as a flawed “top-to-bottom” approach that undermines rebuilding efforts. “I don't agree with it. We are trying to restructure the party. The young people who are running the party have to look and listen so we get the direction right,” he said.

He revealed that a number of the party’s founding members are dissatisfied with its current trajectory and have been engaging the leadership in Parliament, the National Secretariat, and the Council of Elders to press for a stakeholder meeting. Such a forum, he stressed, is essential to review strategy, foster unity, and chart a sustainable path forward.

“They are worried about the direction the young people are taking the party. I'm hoping we'll get our act together to rebuild, restructure and build a united front to move forward,” Mr Pianim added.

He emphasised that the first step toward recovery is for the party to admit it has a problem. Without decisive reforms and unity, he warned, the NPP risks ending up like the CPP, whose once-dominant influence has all but faded from Ghana’s political scene.

The NPP is gearing up for its presidential primaries in January 2026, with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Bryan Acheampong, and Kwabena Agyei Agyapong among the contenders.