‘I expect NDC to also withdraw from Akwatia by-election’ — Nana B

The National Organizer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, says he expects the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to also withdraw from the Akwatia by-election.

The NPP has pulled out of the pending by-election at Tamale Central to elect a replacement for the late Murtala Mohammed, who died along with seven others in the August 6 helicopter crash.

In a statement after its National Steering Committee meeting on Monday, August 11, the party said it would be “inhumane and unconscionable” to subject the constituency to political competition in the wake of the tragedy.

Speaking on Joy FM’s News Nite the same day, Nana B said he expects the ruling NDC to replicate the gesture in respect of Ernest Yaw Kumi, who also died a few months after his election.

He added that such a decision would also honour the memory of NDC stalwart Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, who hailed from the Eastern Region, where Akwatia is located.

“It is my expectation that the NDC withdraw from the Akwatia by-election. But we leave it to them.

“You have a stalwart like Hon. Omane Boamah from the Eastern Region, and I would say that it wouldn’t be nice that right after a state burial, we enter into such a fierce contest. If I were in the NDC, I would lower the tension in the country,” he said.