Helicopter crash: ‘Telcos bore cost of messages urging an end to spread of gory images’ — Sam George

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has disclosed that telecommunications companies bore the cost of sending millions of text messages urging Ghanaians to stop circulating disturbing images of the recent helicopter crash.

The fatal incident, which occurred in the Adansi enclave of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 6, claimed the lives of eight Ghanaians.

In the aftermath, graphic images and videos of the victims spread rapidly on social media, particularly on WhatsApp.

Sam George said he was concerned that relatives of the victims, including children, could stumble upon the images before official communication was made to the families.

He noted that the situation posed a potential mental health risk, prompting swift intervention to curb the spread.

“Let me say a very big thank you to the telecom companies, MTN, Telecel, and AirtelTigo,” the minister said on Accra-based Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Tuesday, August 12.

“We sent out about 30 million text messages within the space of two hours, and the telecom companies bore the cost for this. All those messages that went out from the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations asking people to please exercise restraint were funded by the telecom companies themselves,” he added.

He explained that the National Communications Authority coordinated the mass messaging, while the Cyber Security Authority engaged Meta, the owners of WhatsApp, to explore measures to limit the spread of the content online.