Helicopter crash: ‘I nearly shut down the internet to stop spread of gory images’ — Sam George

Headlines Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George
TUE, 12 AUG 2025
Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has revealed that he almost shut down the internet following the fatal helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight Ghanaians.

The crash occurred in the Adansi enclave of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, August 6.

In its aftermath, gory images of the incident flooded the internet, particularly on WhatsApp.

According to the minister, he considered the move because family members of the deceased could come across the images, further worsening their grief.

However, speaking on Accra-based Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Tuesday, August 12, Mr George said he decided against the shutdown after weighing the ripple effects and instead used other means to manage the situation.

“When the incident happened, I was distraught, but we still had a responsibility to the state. I got a call with the videos that had started circulating. Unfortunately, most of them were on WhatsApp — a platform not controlled by any country, but a private business. As Minister for Communications, I was faced with two options: one was to shut down the internet in the country to prevent further spread of the videos,” he said.

He added, “You had some of the children who are old enough being online. I was worried about their mental health, as well as that of the spouses. Such tragedy needs to be broken in a certain way. I thought the insensitivity was too much, so shutting down the internet for a period was one option, to allow calm to prevail and get a grip on everything before restoring access. But that also came with its own consequences.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

body-container-line