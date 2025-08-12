ModernGhana logo
Lady in GH¢1,000 MoMo saga sues man over public accusations

Lady in GHC 1,000 Momo Saga Sues Man Over Public Accusations
TUE, 12 AUG 2025
Lady in GHC 1,000 Momo Saga Sues Man Over Public Accusations

A woman at the center of a recent social media storm involving an alleged wrongful retention of GH¢1,000 has taken legal action against the man who publicly accused her, in a bid to clear her name.

The controversy began when Facebook user Real Malopia claimed he had mistakenly sent GH¢1,000 via mobile money to a woman identified as Diana Yegbey, a pharmacist.

Malopia alleged that his attempts to retrieve the funds were met with resistance, forcing him to contact MTN directly. He claimed MTN later informed him the money had already been withdrawn, prompting him to post his version of events online, including photos of Diana, her workplace, and other personal details.

However, Diana later broke her silence, explaining that she was asleep when the call came through and initially suspected it to be a scam. She said friends later helped her discover that the funds had been automatically deducted by Quickloan to settle an existing debt.

Diana provided evidence supporting her claims, which led some social media users to jump to her defense. She maintains that she never requested the transfer and therefore should not be branded as dishonest, nor should her personal details be broadcast publicly.

Following advice from friends and legal counsel, Diana has filed a lawsuit against Malopia. While only one page of the court document has so far surfaced, the specifics of her legal demands remain unclear.

More updates will follow as the case unfolds.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

