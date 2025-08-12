ModernGhana logo
Beyond Politics: Commending NPP’s Thoughtful Withdrawal from Tamale Central By-Election

TUE, 12 AUG 2025

The news of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) withdrawing from the Tamale Central parliamentary by-election to replace the late Alhaji Hon. Dr. Murtala Mohammed has sparked a range of reactions. While some voices dismiss this decision as a mere tactic because the party supposedly “knows it cannot win,” it is important to pause, reflect, and appreciate the deeper meaning behind this act.

Elections, many forget, are not only about winning seats. They are about strategy, respect, and sometimes, above all, humanity. The votes secured in parliamentary elections do contribute to national outcomes, particularly in choosing the president. But more than the numbers, elections are about standing for values and principles, even in the most trying moments.

The whole nation is still mourning a tragic loss. The devastating helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight gallant individuals, including the late Dr. Murtala Mohammed, whom many affectionately regard as a hero, has shaken the nation to its core. This is not a time for political point-scoring or for fierce electoral battles that deepen divisions.

In such moments of profound loss, there is a higher call, for the country to come together in a pensive and reflective mood. Before politics, there is humanity. Before party rivalries, there is respect, empathy, and love for one another.

It is therefore both noble and commendable for the NPP to have chosen to withdraw from this by-election. This decision shows a maturity and a sense of decorum that puts the nation’s soul before short-term political gains. The party has demonstrated an understanding that some moments transcend competition, moments that demand unity and grace.

Sadly, the reactions to this gesture reveal a disturbing trend. Comments such as “You don’t fight when you know you will lose” or “It’s just much ado about nothing” reduce this thoughtful act to mere strategy or cowardice. Such cynical views miss the entire point.

Yes, there is always the practical side of politics. Parties strategize, calculate chances, and plan for the long term. But the NPP’s withdrawal is not just about politics; it is about honouring the memory of a fallen leader and standing with a grieving community. It is about choosing respect over rivalry and compassion over contention.

Must everything be politicized? Must every action be questioned for ulterior motives? When tragedy strikes and lives are lost, there should be a pause, a moment to reflect on what truly matters.

The late Dr. Murtala Mohammed and the other heroes who lost their lives deserve nothing less.

The NPP’s decision is a reminder that politics can coexist with empathy. That sometimes the most courageous act is to step back. That in unity, there is strength far beyond what any election result can show.

To the NPP, we say: thank you for reminding us that there is more to politics than winning. Thank you for showing us that humanity can and must come first. May this spirit inspire not only political parties but every citizen to value respect and empathy above division.

May the soul of the departed and those gone before us continue to rest in perfect peace. Our thoughts and prayers go to the bereaved family as well.

By Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance from Eggu in the Upper West Region of Ghana

#Puobabangna

Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance
Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, © 2025

I am Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance, a development professional and storyteller from Eggu in Ghana's Upper West Region. With experience in WASH, public health, emergency response, and community development, I've worked with organizations like Catholic Relief Services and World Vision Int.

I have worked across public health, WASH, emergency response, and community development, partnering with organizations like Catholic Relief Services and World Vision International. I understand systems, but I do not get lost in them. I never forget the people behind the reports, the families behind the statistics, or the communities waiting to be seen and heard.

But I am not only a development worker. I am a writer. I write from the heart of where I come from. I write because some things are too true to be forgotten. I write about love and loss, silence and hope, absence and longing. From The Barber and the Boy Who Wouldn’t Smile to Family by Blood but Total Strangers in Reality, my stories reflect the pain we hide and the light we carry. I speak for the silent. I stand with the unseen.

My voice is raw, but it is real. I do not dress my words. I let them breathe. I do not rush for applause. I wait for impact. I believe in asking hard questions, even when the answers are slow or uncertain. I believe in doing good work even when no one is watching.

Whether I am mentoring a youth, writing for someone I may never meet, or simply walking the road less noticed, I carry a simple goal: to make meaning. To leave people better than I found them. To speak the truth in a world that often prefers silence.

This is not just what I do. This is who I am.Column: Victor Raul Puobabangna Plance

