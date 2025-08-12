EU says Ukraine must 'decide its own future' ahead of Trump-Putin summit

EU leaders stressed on Tuesday "the inherent right of Ukraine to choose its own destiny", just three days before a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Twenty-six European heads of state and government said in a statement that Ukrainians must have the freedom to decide their future and that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukrainian and European interests.

Trump has invited Putin to Alaska on Friday to try to resolve the three-year war, but neither the EU nor Ukraine have been invited.

"Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or reduction of hostilities," the leaders said, adding that "we share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests".

The statement, which was agreed late on Monday and published on Tuesday, was endorsed by leaders of all EU member countries except Hungary, whose leader Viktor Orban is a close Putin ally.

In the statement, the leaders said that they "welcome the efforts of President Trump towards ending Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine". But, they underlined, "the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine".

"A just and lasting peace that brings stability and security must respect international law, including the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and that international borders must not be changed by force."

'Feel-out' meeting

Trump on Monday described his upcoming summit as a "feel-out meeting" to gauge Putin's ideas for ending the war in Ukraine.

"We're going to see what he has in mind and if it's a fair deal, I'll reveal it to the European Union leaders and to NATO leaders and also to President Zelensky," Trump said.

"I may say – lots of luck, keep fighting. Or I may say, we can make a deal."

As a prerequisite to a peace settlement, the Kremlin has demanded Kyiv pull its forces out of several regions claimed by Moscow and embrace sweeping demands – including committing to being a neutral state excluded from NATO and shunning US and European military support.

Zelensky has ruled out ceding territory seized by force. Trump – who publicly berated the Ukrainian president at a White House meeting in February – said he was a "little bothered" by Zelensky's stance and insisted land swaps would need to take place.

But Trump said he would also tell Putin that "you've got to end this war."

Fearing privately that Putin will team up with Trump to force unacceptable compromises, European leaders plan to speak separately Wednesday with both Zelensky and Trump.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has invited the French, British and other European leaders and the EU and NATO chiefs to join the virtual talks on Wednesday.

Merz's office said Monday the leaders would discuss "further options to exert pressure on Russia" and "preparation of possible peace negotiations and related issues of territorial claims and security."

Ceasefire first

EU foreign ministers met in Brussels on Monday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and also examined imposing a 19th package of sanctions on Russia since the invasion.

Until Russia agrees to a "full and unconditional ceasefire, we should not even discuss any concessions," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said after the talks.

"It has never worked in the past with Russia, and will not work with Putin today."

Zelensky again warned against capitulating to Putin's demands.

"Russia refuses to stop the killings, and therefore must not receive any rewards or benefits. And this is not just a moral position – it is a rational one," Zelensky wrote in a statement published on social media.

"Concessions do not persuade a killer," he added.

Both sides have stepped up aerial assaults, and Russia's defense ministry said Monday its forces had captured the village of Fedorivka, in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region.

(with newswires)