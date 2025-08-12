Does the President Hold All the Power? Rethinking Civic Engagement in Ghana

A compelling article that begins with President Obama’s reflection on power, then explores whether a civic engagement–driven system could thrive in Ghana by examining models from the UK, Canada, Europe, and Singapore.

✊🏾 “We are the change that we seek.” — Barack Obama

President Obama’s words echo a profound truth: real power in a democracy lies not in the presidency alone, but in the hands of engaged citizens. This philosophy challenges the notion of top-down governance and invites nations like Ghana to reimagine civic participation as the engine of transformation.

🇬🇭 Ghana’s Democratic Crossroads

Ghana’s democratic architecture is robust in principle—multi-party elections, constitutional protections, and vibrant media. Yet, citizen influence often feels distant from decision-making, especially in rural communities and marginalized constituencies. The question is urgent: Can a civic engagement–centered system work for Ghana?

🌍 Lessons from Global Models

Let’s examine how other nations empower citizens beyond the ballot box:

🇬🇧 United Kingdom



The UK’s House of Lords report emphasizes that active citizens improve governance by contributing diverse perspectives to public services.

Youth volunteering has surged, with 51% of 16–24-year-olds participating in community work by 2015.

Local councils increasingly use citizen assemblies to co-create policies.

🇨🇦 Canada



Canada promotes participatory budgeting, allowing citizens to directly allocate portions of municipal funds.

Indigenous communities are reclaiming governance through nation-to-nation dialogues, reshaping federal relationships.

🇪🇺 Europe



The Citizens Engagement Hub fosters decentralized cooperation, empowering local democracy across EU states.

The Conference on the Future of Europe invited citizens to shape EU policy directly—a model of transnational civic dialogue.

🇸🇬 Singapore



Though traditionally top-down, Singapore is investing in digital civic platforms to crowdsource ideas and feedback.

Blockchain and 5G infrastructure are being explored to secure citizen input and enhance transparency.

🔍 Would This Work in Ghana?

Yes—if rooted in cultural authenticity and strategic reform. Ghana’s civic renewal must:

Decentralize power to districts and CHPS zones, enabling local problem-solving.

Integrate cultural symbolism (Adinkra, Kente) into civic education, making engagement feel personal and proud.

Leverage digital tools for youth mobilization, public feedback, and transparency.

Institutionalize citizen councils to advise Parliament and ministries, especially on justice, health, and environment.

🛠️ A Vision Forward Imagine magine a Ghana where:

Citizens co-design healthcare delivery through mobile diagnostic labs.

Youth councils shape national policy on climate and corruption.

Memorial campaigns honor the fallen while inspiring civic duty.

The Ghana National DNA Centre becomes a beacon of justice and public trust.

🕊️ Conclusion

Presidential power is symbolic—but lasting change is forged in the hearts and hands of citizens. Ghana’s future lies not in waiting for a savior, but in building a system where every voice matters, every tradition teaches, and every citizen leads.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]