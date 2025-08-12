Does the President Hold All the Power? Rethinking Civic Engagement in Ghana

A compelling article that begins with President Obama’s reflection on power, then explores whether a civic engagement–driven system could thrive in Ghana by examining models from the UK, Canada, Europe, and Singapore.
✊🏾 “We are the change that we seek.” — Barack Obama
President Obama’s words echo a profound truth: real power in a democracy lies not in the presidency alone, but in the hands of engaged citizens. This philosophy challenges the notion of top-down governance and invites nations like Ghana to reimagine civic participation as the engine of transformation.
🇬🇭 Ghana’s Democratic Crossroads
Ghana’s democratic architecture is robust in principle—multi-party elections, constitutional protections, and vibrant media. Yet, citizen influence often feels distant from decision-making, especially in rural communities and marginalized constituencies. The question is urgent: Can a civic engagement–centered system work for Ghana?
🌍 Lessons from Global Models
Let’s examine how other nations empower citizens beyond the ballot box:
🇬🇧 United Kingdom
- The UK’s House of Lords report emphasizes that active citizens improve governance by contributing diverse perspectives to public services.
- Youth volunteering has surged, with 51% of 16–24-year-olds participating in community work by 2015.
- Local councils increasingly use citizen assemblies to co-create policies.
🇨🇦 Canada
- Canada promotes participatory budgeting, allowing citizens to directly allocate portions of municipal funds.
- Indigenous communities are reclaiming governance through nation-to-nation dialogues, reshaping federal relationships.
🇪🇺 Europe
- The Citizens Engagement Hub fosters decentralized cooperation, empowering local democracy across EU states.
- The Conference on the Future of Europe invited citizens to shape EU policy directly—a model of transnational civic dialogue.
🇸🇬 Singapore
- Though traditionally top-down, Singapore is investing in digital civic platforms to crowdsource ideas and feedback.
- Blockchain and 5G infrastructure are being explored to secure citizen input and enhance transparency.
🔍 Would This Work in Ghana?
Yes—if rooted in cultural authenticity and strategic reform. Ghana’s civic renewal must:
- Decentralize power to districts and CHPS zones, enabling local problem-solving.
- Integrate cultural symbolism (Adinkra, Kente) into civic education, making engagement feel personal and proud.
- Leverage digital tools for youth mobilization, public feedback, and transparency.
- Institutionalize citizen councils to advise Parliament and ministries, especially on justice, health, and environment.
🛠️ A Vision Forward Imagine magine a Ghana where:
- Citizens co-design healthcare delivery through mobile diagnostic labs.
- Youth councils shape national policy on climate and corruption.
- Memorial campaigns honor the fallen while inspiring civic duty.
- The Ghana National DNA Centre becomes a beacon of justice and public trust.
🕊️ Conclusion
Presidential power is symbolic—but lasting change is forged in the hearts and hands of citizens. Ghana’s future lies not in waiting for a savior, but in building a system where every voice matters, every tradition teaches, and every citizen leads.
Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]