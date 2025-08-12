We'll not arrest you for defying our directive but society will judge you — Afriyie Ankrah tells prophets

Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has urged prophets and spiritual leaders to respect the government’s new directive on managing sensitive prophecies, cautioning that while there will be no legal penalties for non-compliance, public opinion will be unforgiving.

Speaking on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News on Monday, August 11, Mr. Afriyie Ankrah made it clear that the measure is rooted in moral responsibility rather than criminal enforcement.

“There is nothing like an arrest when they defy the directive, but society will judge them if they don’t obey,” he said. “They used to complain that they did not have access to victims, and now they have been given access.”

The directive, issued on Sunday, August 10, by the Office of the Presidential Envoy, instructs religious leaders to submit any prophecy or spiritual revelation of national significance to the office for urgent review. It specifically applies to predictions involving high-profile political figures, national governance, security matters, and any issue with the potential to threaten public stability.

Mr. Afriyie Ankrah stressed that the directive is not intended to gag religious leaders but to promote responsible, fact-checked, and constructive communication in moments of national grief or crisis. By doing so, he said, Ghana can avoid the spread of fear, misinformation, and unnecessary instability.

This move comes in the wake of heightened prophetic activity online following the August 6 military helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom in the Ashanti Region, which claimed the lives of eight distinguished Ghanaians. Among the deceased were Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Muniru Mohammed, former parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye, and NDC Vice Chairman Samuel Sarpong. Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah also perished in the crash.

A memorial service for Dr. Murtala Muhammed and Muniru Mohammed was held on Sunday, August 10, ahead of the state funeral for all eight victims scheduled for Friday, August 15, at the Black Star Square.