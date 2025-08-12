Can Ghana's Parliament Rise Above the Noise of AI-Bedrocked Disinformation?

Dear critical reader, In today's AI-anchored digital age, where nation-wrecking deep fakery, vile propaganda, and abominable disinformation threaten the very fabric of our democracy, transparency and accountability in governance are more crucial than ever. One effective way to counter these challenges is by leveraging technology to bring parliamentary proceedings closer to the masses.

Ghana's Parliament has taken steps in the right direction by providing access to its proceedings through videos on its website, covering various sittings and events. For instance, the presentation of a message on the state of the nation by the President in March 2023 and the inauguration of the 9th Parliament in January 2025 are available for citizens to watch. Additionally, live coverage of significant events like the 2025 budget presentation by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson on All MAX TV & FM social media handles demonstrates the institution's commitment to transparency.

However, to further enhance transparency and accountability, Ghana's Parliament should consider the following steps:

- Regular Livestreaming: Ensure consistent livestreaming of parliamentary proceedings and committee meetings to keep citizens informed about critical issues, such as economic reforms, amendments to existing laws, and updates on ongoing infrastructure and social intervention projects.- Public Engagement: Encourage citizens to participate in the democratic process by watching and engaging with parliamentary activities, fostering a sense of ownership and accountability.

- Capacity Building: Invest in necessary infrastructure and training for staff to manage livestreaming operations effectively, ensuring high-quality broadcasts that facilitate public engagement.

By implementing these measures, Ghana's Parliament can promote transparency, accountability, and good governance, ultimately strengthening the democratic fabric of the nation. In an era where anti-democratic forces seek to undermine institutions, it is imperative for Parliament to rise above the noise of disinformation and demonstrate its commitment to serving the people.

