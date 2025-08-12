ModernGhana logo
I have no doubt that Omane Boamah would've solved galamsey crisis — Ablakwa

  Tue, 12 Aug 2025
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has paid a glowing tribute to the late Defence Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, describing him as a fearless and visionary leader who was determined to end illegal mining once and for all, with the full backing of President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking on The Point of View on Monday, August 11, 2025, Mr. Ablakwa lamented the nation’s loss, stressing that Dr. Omane Boamah possessed the resolve and strategic vision to decisively address the galamsey crisis.

“We have really lost people who had so much prospects, could have really changed the destiny of our country,” he said. “Look, I have no doubt that Dr. Omane Boamah would have solved this galamsey crisis.”

Mr. Ablakwa recounted private conversations in which the late minister made clear his uncompromising stance.

“He told me, 'Look, the Military will be deployed, I'm deploying them. I'm getting calls — sometimes he will show you who is calling — and it could be National Executive, Regional Executive. I'm not minding you. I'm not going to engage in any pretense. What we do in private is different from what we're telling the public, No! These troops are in harm's way, risking their lives and you want us to cut political deals? No, I won't be part of that.'”

According to Mr. Ablakwa, Dr. Omane Boamah had shared this determination with President Mahama, who did not hesitate to endorse the plan.

“President Mahama said, 'Look, you have my full blessings, go ahead!'” he revealed.

Dr. Omane Boamah’s life and career were cut short on August 6, 2025, when he perished in a military helicopter crash in the Ashanti Region alongside seven others, including high-ranking government officials and security officers.

His death, Mr. Ablakwa said, is not only a personal loss but also a setback in Ghana’s battle against illegal mining, a fight the late minister was prepared to pursue without fear or favour.

