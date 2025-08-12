ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 12 Aug 2025 Headlines

'Our helicopters are flying coffins' — Ashaiman MP

  Tue, 12 Aug 2025
Our helicopters are flying coffins — Ashaiman MP

Ashaiman MP and member of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Ernest Henry Norgbey, has launched a scathing critique of the Ghana Police Service’s air fleet, branding its three helicopters as “flying coffins” unfit for use.

In an interview on Joy FM’s Newsnite, Norgbey revealed that the aircraft, manufactured in 1976, have been grounded since their arrival. “They cannot be used because they were not fit for purpose… a 1976 aircraft is a flying coffin,” he said, stressing that such ageing machines are unsafe for modern policing duties.

The matter has gained renewed public attention following last week’s tragic military helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom, which claimed the lives of eight people, including the Ministers of Defence and Environment.

Norgbey also revisited a 2021 pledge by President Akufo-Addo to procure three new helicopters for the police service. The aircraft, announced in October 2021 and expected to arrive by November of that year, are yet to be delivered. The MP attributed the delay to Ghana’s ongoing debt restructuring, saying, “We were made to understand that was due to the debt restructuring.”

The absence of functional police helicopters, coupled with the stalled arrival of the promised fleet, has reignited debate over the state of the country’s security logistics and the government’s ability to equip the police service for rapid response and effective operations.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Our helicopters are flying coffins — Ashaiman MP 'Our helicopters are flying coffins' — Ashaiman MP

2 hours ago

Ernest Yaw Kumi One-week celebration for late Ernest Yaw Kumi set for August 29

2 hours ago

MANI Africa president Franklin Cudjoe Franklin Cudjoe questions where €13bn borrowed for Air Force went

2 hours ago

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman, Awentami Paul Afoko Paul Afoko mourns Asantehemaa, extols Asantehene’s leadership

2 hours ago

Areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance Areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance

3 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Vice President and current NPP flagbearer (on the left). Prophet William Braham, General Overseer, Realm of Light (on the right) “Bawumia will win 75% of NPP flagbearer race in 2026” — Prophet William Braham

3 hours ago

Seeking forensics on helicopter crash victims in SA was for re-affirmation of results - Benjamin Quashie Seeking forensics on helicopter crash victims in SA was for re-affirmation of re...

4 hours ago

Final funeral rites for late Murtala Ibrahim set for Tuesday in Tamale Final funeral rites for late Murtala Ibrahim set for Tuesday in Tamale

4 hours ago

Agona West Municipal Assembly to impose spot fine on sanitation offenders Agona West Municipal Assembly to impose spot fine on sanitation offenders

4 hours ago

NADMO compiles list of farmers affected by helicopter crash restrictions in Adansi Akrofuom NADMO compiles list of farmers affected by helicopter crash restrictions in Adan...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line