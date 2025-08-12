One-week celebration for late Ernest Yaw Kumi set for August 29

Ernest Yaw Kumi

The family, friends, and loved ones of Hon. Ernest Yaw Kumi will gather on Friday, August 29, 2025, at the Akyem Wenchi Funeral Grounds to observe his One-Week Celebration.

The ceremony will commence at 7:00 a.m., with attendees requested to wear the traditional mourning colours of black and red.

Hon. Ernest Yaw Kumi, born in 1984, passed away on July 7, 2025, after a short illness. The commemoration, themed “My Hero Lives On”, is a testament to the profound mark he left on his community and beyond.

Family representatives have extended an open invitation to all who wish to pay their respects. RSVPs may be directed to Nana Boro at 0546642734 or Yaw Boafo at 0248449511.