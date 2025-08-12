ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 12 Aug 2025 Feature Article

Privilege Over Patriotism?

Privilege Over PatriotismPrivilege Over Patriotism

A Disgraceful Remark in the Wake of National Tragedy

In the aftermath of Ghana’s devastating helicopter crash on August 6, 2025—which claimed the lives of eight public servants including two ministers and several military personnel—one would expect solemn reflection, accountability, and a renewed commitment to public safety. Instead, Ghanaians were met with a jarring statement from Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, former Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom:

“Perhaps we can now appreciate why we couldn’t have put former Pres. Akufo-Addo in just any jet…”👏.

This remark, made in the shadow of national mourning, is not only tone-deaf—it is emblematic of a governance culture that prioritizes elite comfort over institutional integrity and citizen dignity.

🚁 The Tragedy That Should Have Sparked Reform

The helicopter crash exposed glaring vulnerabilities in Ghana’s military infrastructure. These were not unknown risks—they were the result of years of neglect, underfunding, and lack of strategic investment. The fallen were en route to launch an anti-illegal mining initiative, a mission that symbolized national renewal. Their deaths now symbolize something else: the cost of systemic failure.

💸 The Jet Controversy Revisited
Under the Akufo-Addo–Bawumia administration, Ghana witnessed repeated instances of presidential luxury travel via hired private jets, bypassing the state’s own aircraft. These decisions were defended with vague claims about safety and comfort, even as the nation grappled with economic hardship, rising debt, and austerity measures.

Dr. Adomako Kissi’s comment attempts to justify these choices by contrasting them with the tragic crash—suggesting that the former president’s life was too valuable to risk in “just any jet.” But what of the ministers? The soldiers? The pilots? Were their lives less worthy of protection?

🔥 A Shameful Betrayal of Public Trust

Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi’s statement is not merely insensitive—it is a disgraceful betrayal of the very principles that underpin public service. To invoke the luxury of presidential jets in the wake of a national tragedy, where Ghanaian patriots perished in a failing military aircraft, is to spit on their sacrifice and mock the suffering of a grieving nation. It reveals a man unmoored from morality, devoid of decorum, and bankrupt in self-respect. Such a comment cannot be salvaged by apology—it demands accountability. Dr. Adomako Kissi has proven himself unfit to hold public office. His continued presence in Ghana’s political space is an insult to every citizen who believes in justice, dignity, and ethical leadership. He must resign. Not tomorrow. Not after consultation. Now.

📉 Governance of Malfeasance and Mismanagement

The NPP government, under Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, failed to refit and modernize Ghana’s military fleet. It failed to prioritize infrastructure that protects lives. Instead, it presided over:

  • Ballooning debt and currency depreciation
  • Lavish spending on non-essential luxuries
  • A widening gap between leadership and citizen reality

This is not just economic mismanagement—it is moral malfeasance.

🧭 A Call for Dignity, Accountability, and Reform

Ghana must reject the politics of privilege and embrace a leadership ethos rooted in service, humility, and institutional renewal. The fallen deserve more than posthumous praise—they deserve a country that learns, reforms, and remembers.

Let us honor their memory not with empty platitudes, but with action. Let us demand:

  • A full audit of military and presidential transport infrastructure
  • A ban on luxury jet rentals during national austerity
  • A civic renewal that places Duafe (nurturing and responsibility) and Eban (security and shelter) at the heart of governance

✈️ The time for symbolic leadership is over. Ghana needs substantive change.

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Author's articles (674)

More

Top Stories

17 minutes ago

Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah 'You always complain you don't have access to victims, now we say come let's giv...

22 minutes ago

Helicopter crash: So Tom and Prncipe President lands in Accra to commiserate with Ghanaians Helicopter crash: São Tomé and Príncipe President lands in Accra to commiserate ...

25 minutes ago

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa I have no doubt that Omane Boamah would've solved galamsey crisis — Ablakwa

37 minutes ago

Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah We'll not arrest you for defying our directive but society will judge you — Afri...

53 minutes ago

Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.61 interbank on August 12 Cedi sells at GHS11.90 on forex market, GHS10.61 interbank on August 12

57 minutes ago

Chairman of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr. Nii Moi Thompson Helicopter crash: The most befitting tribute to their memory is to decisively el...

59 minutes ago

Banks assure borrowers lower lending rates after policy rate, reference rate cuts Banks assure borrowers lower lending rates after policy rate, reference rate cut...

59 minutes ago

Her counsel, prayers have been my source of strength — Bawumia mourns Asantehemaa Her counsel, prayers have been my source of strength — Bawumia mourns Asantehema...

1 hour ago

Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah I told Archbishop to inform President Mahama not to use local flights, or we wou...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 30-09-2025
body-container-line