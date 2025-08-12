Privilege Over Patriotism

A Disgraceful Remark in the Wake of National Tragedy

In the aftermath of Ghana’s devastating helicopter crash on August 6, 2025—which claimed the lives of eight public servants including two ministers and several military personnel—one would expect solemn reflection, accountability, and a renewed commitment to public safety. Instead, Ghanaians were met with a jarring statement from Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, former Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom:

“Perhaps we can now appreciate why we couldn’t have put former Pres. Akufo-Addo in just any jet…”👏.

This remark, made in the shadow of national mourning, is not only tone-deaf—it is emblematic of a governance culture that prioritizes elite comfort over institutional integrity and citizen dignity.

🚁 The Tragedy That Should Have Sparked Reform

The helicopter crash exposed glaring vulnerabilities in Ghana’s military infrastructure. These were not unknown risks—they were the result of years of neglect, underfunding, and lack of strategic investment. The fallen were en route to launch an anti-illegal mining initiative, a mission that symbolized national renewal. Their deaths now symbolize something else: the cost of systemic failure.

💸 The Jet Controversy Revisited

Under the Akufo-Addo–Bawumia administration, Ghana witnessed repeated instances of presidential luxury travel via hired private jets, bypassing the state’s own aircraft. These decisions were defended with vague claims about safety and comfort, even as the nation grappled with economic hardship, rising debt, and austerity measures.

Dr. Adomako Kissi’s comment attempts to justify these choices by contrasting them with the tragic crash—suggesting that the former president’s life was too valuable to risk in “just any jet.” But what of the ministers? The soldiers? The pilots? Were their lives less worthy of protection?

🔥 A Shameful Betrayal of Public Trust

Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi’s statement is not merely insensitive—it is a disgraceful betrayal of the very principles that underpin public service. To invoke the luxury of presidential jets in the wake of a national tragedy, where Ghanaian patriots perished in a failing military aircraft, is to spit on their sacrifice and mock the suffering of a grieving nation. It reveals a man unmoored from morality, devoid of decorum, and bankrupt in self-respect. Such a comment cannot be salvaged by apology—it demands accountability. Dr. Adomako Kissi has proven himself unfit to hold public office. His continued presence in Ghana’s political space is an insult to every citizen who believes in justice, dignity, and ethical leadership. He must resign. Not tomorrow. Not after consultation. Now.

📉 Governance of Malfeasance and Mismanagement

The NPP government, under Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, failed to refit and modernize Ghana’s military fleet. It failed to prioritize infrastructure that protects lives. Instead, it presided over:

Ballooning debt and currency depreciation

Lavish spending on non-essential luxuries

A widening gap between leadership and citizen reality

This is not just economic mismanagement—it is moral malfeasance.

🧭 A Call for Dignity, Accountability, and Reform

Ghana must reject the politics of privilege and embrace a leadership ethos rooted in service, humility, and institutional renewal. The fallen deserve more than posthumous praise—they deserve a country that learns, reforms, and remembers.

Let us honor their memory not with empty platitudes, but with action. Let us demand:

A full audit of military and presidential transport infrastructure

A ban on luxury jet rentals during national austerity

A civic renewal that places Duafe (nurturing and responsibility) and Eban (security and shelter) at the heart of governance

✈️ The time for symbolic leadership is over. Ghana needs substantive change.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]